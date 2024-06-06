Field Reports: Stevens Canyon Road opens in Mount Rainier National Park

From staff reports

A scenic road in Mount Rainier National Park has reopened after major upgrades.

The National Park Service announced this week that the Stevens Canyon Road is open after a two-year, $43 million rehabilitation project.

Crews repaired and restored 9 miles of the road, a seasonal route that connects the Sunrise and Paradise areas.

Harsh winters, rock fall, avalanches and heavy traffic beat the road up over the years, according to the Park Service.

“We are thrilled to reopen this spectacular route linking the west and east sides of the park in time for the busy summer season,” Superintendent Greg Dudgeon said in a news release. “As a result of all this work, visitors will have a smooth, scenic ride through the park and easier access to recreational opportunities.”

The road fully reopened on May 24. The project was funded through the Great American Outdoors Act’s Legacy Restoration Fund.

Anglers targeting smelt, crawfish, carp need licenses

A new law in Washington now requires anglers chasing freshwater smelt, crawfish and carp to hold a fishing license.

The law, passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Jay Inslee this year, goes into effect Thursday.

The Washington Department of fish and Wildlife said in a news release that the requirement is meant to improve compliance with fishing regulations. The agency added that it will help them monitor and regulate euchalon, a federally protected species also known as Columbia River smelt.

It will also help them enforce regulations against illegal fishing for salmon and steelhead in fisheries where carp also live. Carp fishing in Moses Lake and Vancouver Lake is exempt from the requirement.

Current licenses are valid for the three species, and those who have licenses won’t see increased costs. Temporary licenses are also valid.

Youth anglers under the age of 15 do not need a fishing license.

Idaho Fish and Game celebrates 125th anniversary; free fishing offered Saturday in Rathdrum

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is hosting an event Saturday in Rathdrum City Park to celebrate the state’s free fishing day and the 125th anniversary of the state wildlife agency.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Catchable rainbow trout will be stocked in Rathdrum Creek, and fishing gear and bait will be available for loan, according to a Fish and Game news release. There will also be a raffle.

Those who wish to attend can register on the city of Rathdrum’s website.