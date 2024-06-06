From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Cody M. Peplinski and Holly C. Ellis, both of Spokane.

Shane P. Gilliam and Mali E. McEnderfer, both of Cheney.

Peter M. Flack and Ileah L. Hovey, both of Airway Heights.

Charles Qiming Cui, of Coeur d’Alene, and Makinzie D. Mott, of Spokane.

Elston S.B. Richards and Catherine S. Howell, both of Spokane.

Zachary T.P. Rose and Cristina Gonzalez, both of Deer Park.

Waylon J. Dashiell and Hannah G. Christensen, both of Spokane Valley.

Colton B. Cohoon and Hailey J. Ten Pas, both of Spokane.

Evan S. Craciun, of Greenacres, and Suzanna E. Hill, of Spokane.

Kenneth C. Turney and Cheyenne R. Kyle, both of Spokane.

Richard Nunley and Victoria L. Marshall, both of Spokane Valley.

Marvin L. Esser and Molly M. Hurley, both of Spokane Valley.

Evan J. Swaney and Janessa L. Darcy, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Prairie Hills LLC v. James Brinkman, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Chauncey M. Ford Jr., restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Sila Livai, restitution of premises.

Broadwing LLC v. Bernadette Spears, et al., restitution of premises.

Mirabolante Apartments LLC v. Kara Poulton, restitution of premises.

Idaho Central Credit Union v. Devin A. Tongson, money claimed owed.

Kings Court Associates v. Eli Van Sickle, restitution of premises.

Fay Servicing LLC, et al. v. First American Title Insurance Company, complaint.

Association of Washington Cities Risk Management Service Agency, et al. v. Sabryna R. Williams, complaints for damages.

Paula Dixon v. Jacob Robinson, civil complaint.

Kenneth Tysor v. Alberstons Companies, et al., complaint.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company, et al., v. Stephany M. Valdez, complaint for property damages.

Robert Hart v. Jacob Robinson, civil complaint.

William Goodrow v. Nikolas Tripp, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Lavin, Easton A. and Chelsea M.

Strom, David A. and Kacie B.

Haroun, Fatima A. and Zakaria I.

Layden, Ryan T. and Ashley D.

Williamson, Molly K. and Cody J.

Christ, Randy A. and Tran, Khuong Thi Khanh

Vahk, Oksana V. and Kustav K.

Madeiros, Nathan H. and Cheney, Abigail D.

Rapier, Nicholas L. and Delaney J.

Williams, Alexx J. and Breana R.

Carlson, Molly A. and Terrance E.

Binford-Davidson, Aaron M. and Aurora D.

Rogers, Diane M. and Fredrick E.

Stokes, Jessica A. and Thomas R.

Leon, Jerome T. and Amy A.

Olson, Tyler L.W. and Macias, David Jr.

Eakle, Christopher L. and Black, Brittany N.

Bushey, Layla L. and Brent J.

Altig, John M. and Deanna R.

Webb, Tyesse N. and Nathan M.K.

Borden, Lisa A. and Cook, Duane R.

Seeklander, Randi and Quinten

Schrader, Robert and Cline, Tricia

Legal separations granted

Baldree, Travis W. and Garner, Kathleen P.

Schultz, Steven R. and Bonny

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Ares D. Stevens, 56; $8,459.47 restitution, 15 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to felony driving while intoxicated.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Robert E. Denton, 46; 20 days in jail, after pleading guilty to violation of protection order.

Matthew D. Faulkner, 38; 84 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Chris A. Silva, 49; 18 days in jail, after being found guilty of camping within 50 feet of a viaduct.

Brandie L. Tompkins, 40; 47 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Judge Richard M. Leland

David S. Patton, 63; $753 fine, 12 months probation, reckless driving.

Samuel T. Quick, 49; $1,692.94 fine, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Brett R. Soper, 37; $1,197.64 fine, 18 months probation, reckless driving.

Michelle L. Shull, 49; $513.70 fine, 12 months probation, reckless driving.

Derek J. Windham, 20; $1,130.80 fine, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Deng D. Ajak, 39; 49 days in jail with 49 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Marie L. Grignon, 55; three days in jail with three days credit for time served, 12 months probation, first-degree criminal trespass.

Memory R. Lamere, 30; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, third-degree malicious mischief and aiming or discharging a firearm.

David M. Lewis, 38; 15 days in jail with 15 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, third-degree theft and third-degree possession of stolen property.

Dennis M. Richey, 54; six days in jail with six days credit for time served, 12 months probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Alex J. Campbell, 23; $1,091.40 fine, 14 days in jail with 14 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, reckless driving.