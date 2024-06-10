From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

William P. O’Connell and Michael S. Pirkle, both of Spokane.

Brandon R. Del Rio and Savanna L. Stockman, both of Spokane.

Jackson W. Hanks and Jamie L. Lummus, both of Spokane.

Austin S. Hart and Chelsea J. Allen, both of Hayden.

Bradley J. Johnson and Haley E. Ayles, both of Spokane.

Steffan I. Wachholtz and Orlando A.Q. Talleda, both of Spokane.

Zachary T.A. MacMillan and Rachel G. Montague, both of Spokane.

Eric J. Martin, of Mead and Jamie R.R. Vierling, both of Spokane.

Joseph C. Szekely, of Cheney and Riley M. Farrington, both of Spokane.

Connor D. Janke and Rachael D. Koentopp, both of Spokane.

Dylan P. Amaral and Kaleah E. Erickson, both of Chattaroy.

Samuel A. Kaplan and Amelia L. Madsen, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Derek A. Reese and Amber J. Best, both of Spokane.

Petr Kolokhov and Valentyna Kononova, both of Spokane.

Prestin M. Ethridge and Nellie M. Love, both of Deer Park.

Raychelle R.M. Roberts and Isella R.L. Lindo, both of Spokane.

Jacob W. Holthaus and Keryia K. Borchers, both of Spokane.

Samuel N. Palmer and Colleen D. Constantine, both of Cheney.

Robert M. Darmody and Ashley N. Williams, both of Spokane Valley.

Christopher L. Allen and Raechel M. Gelhausen, both of Spokane.

Eric J. McClellan and Quincee A. Swenson, both of Spokane.

Adrian I. Jordan and Jordan A. Sumpter, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Shawna Karns v. Scott A. Mitchell, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

ICP Spokane I LLC v. Anthony J. Hopkins, restitution of premises.

Shelley Homestead LLC v. John Wafula, restitution of premises.

Cedar Summit Estates Phase II LLC v. Janice Mangarfir, et al., restitution of premises.

Broadway 190 LLC v. Michael Jackson, et al., restitution of premises.

Ryan Layton v. Hans Svendson, complaint for damages.

Michelle R. Hunk v. Ibrahim Ali Madhi, et al., complaint for personal injuries.

Larry Evans, et al., v. Janelle Williams, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Myers, Jessica F. and Brandyn

Gray, Bonnie H. and Montero, Marco

Eckert, Darin P. and Stacie L.

Roper, Devin A. and Jessica

Smith, Jaclyn E. and Raybourn, Kian G.

Abel, Jessica E. and Ryan M.

Skinner, Mary R. and Jack L.

De Pio, Junelee and Peak, Michael A.

Wallace, Carissa L. and Josef N.

Goodwin, Christina M. and Sevier, Vance W.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Ashley M. Cox, 37; 82 days in jail with 82 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver and second-degree identity theft.

Judge Tony Hazel

Grant M. Giles, 35; 12 months and a day in prison, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle.

Jason A. Swan, 36; $2,500 restitution, three months in jail, after pleading guilty to residential burglary.

Daniel H. Campbell, 56; 12 months and a day in prison, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Thomas W. Fetzer, 50; four months in prison with 76 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and second-degree rendering criminal assistance.

David P. Nieman, 34; 12 months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and second-degree rendering criminal assistance.

Adrian L. Walker, 45; 71 days in jail with 71 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Nicholas N. Heldreth, 30; 52 days in jail with 52 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Brody J. Davis, 53; 49 days in jail with 49 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Bredyn A. Cunningham, 22; 60 days in jail with 24 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

James A. Tibbets, 40; five months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Khalid C. Alumbaugh, 21; $960 fine, 40 hours community service, 24 months probation, displaying weapon.

Oscar Cervantes, 44; $2,524.18 fine, seven days in jail with seven days credit for time served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Malcolm L. Contois, 36; $2,285.90 fine, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Joseph G. Bottomley, 27; two days in jail converted to 16 hours community service, 24 months probation, possession of another’s identity, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

Tyrell K. Darlington, 35; $450 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Zachary C. Davis, 29; $2,685.50 fine, 30 days in jail with 18 days credit for time served, 36 months probation, operation of vehicle without ignition interlock.

Scott W. Gage, 50; $960 fine, eight days in jail with eight days credit for time served, 24 months probation, false statement to public servant.

Keston Alfred, 23; $1,358 fine, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Ryan H.J. Arevalo, 30; $240 fine, 24 hours community service, 6 months probation, third-degree theft.

Samantha J. Costigan, 38; $1,442.20 fine, four days in jail converted to 40 hours community service, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Jessica A. Downing, 44; $480 fine, 19 days in jail with 19 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, third-degree theft.

Rebecca R.M. Anderson, 39; $2,492.75 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 36 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Emily E. Bieber, 18; $2,103.02 fine, three days in jail, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Adrian L. Culp, 42; $2,105.42 fine, one day in jail, 24 months probation, physical control.

Mercedes A. Finley, 26; 30 days in jail with one day credit for time served, third-degree theft.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Joshua L. Harnack, 41; $1,197.40 fine, 12 months probation, reckless driving.

Carter M. Julien, 21; $480 fine, three days in jail converted to 24 hours community service, 12 months probation, aiming or discharging a firearm.

Oleg L. Moskalenko, 37; $200 fine, 12 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Jeffery S. Nason, 42; 56 days in jail with 56 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Judge Jeffery R. Smith

Jackson W. Holloway, 25; $5,745.50 fine, two days in jail with one day credit for time served, 60 months probation, driving while intoxicated.