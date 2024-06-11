50 years ago in Expo history: Was the fair laying the groundwork for Spokane to become a top entertainment destination?

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The Spokesman-Review editorial page identified one of the important side benefits of Expo ’74: the world-class caliber of entertainment the new Opera House was attracting to Spokane.

“Prior to the Opera House opening, Spokane’s exposure to top-level cultural and entertainment attractions from outside the area was relatively infrequent,” the editors wrote. “Since May 1, the parade of outstanding performers and performances has been virtually continuous.”

That “parade” had so far included the Philadelphia Orchestra, Bill Cosby, Bob Hope, Gordon Lightfoot, Isaac Stern and Tom T. Hall, to name a few.

From 100 years ago: A Spokane Public School hygienist completed a survey of student dental health, and the results were “deplorable.”

Out of every 100 students, about 96 had bad teeth.

“Of those examined in each case, there was an average of 26% of the teeth in each child’s mouth that were bad,” said hygienist Myrtle Herbert. “Only 3.9% of those examined had teeth that could be called good.”

The reasons? “Little or no use of the toothbrush and improper diet.”

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1891: The Puerto Rican flag is adopted.

1898: Six-hundred U.S. Marines land at Guantanamo, Cuba, during the Spanish-American War.

1963: President John F. Kennedy says segregation is morally wrong and that it is “time to act.”