Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jordan A. Schroeder, of Colbert, and Linsey K. Scarlett, of Mead.

Spencer M. Tombari and Carmel L. Stralen, both of Spokane.

Barry B. Sheeley and Madison R.E. Brice, both of Spokane.

Nehemiah P. Morgan and Tapenga M. Godley, both of Spokane.

Drew C. Fryling, of Post Falls, and Hope A. Gayle, of Hayden.

Collin A. Mitchum and Mailey S. Hansen, both of Deer Park.

Larry W. Brown, of Newman Lake, and Amber M. Werner, of Rockford.

Ethan A. Quiles, of Tucson, Ariz., and Irina Isianov, of Spokane Valley.

Arthur M. Vasyukhnevich and Svetlana V. Susina, both of Spokane Valley.

Jared W. Hays and Lisa M. Eigler, both of Spokane Valley.

Mackinley F.L. Booey and Emma R. Foust, both of Spokane.

Jayden Y. Shines and Jasmine C. Carpenter, both of Fairchild Air Force Base.

Joseph G. Adams and Iris D. Lopez Rivera, both of Spokane.

Kyle J. McMullen, of Nine Mile Falls, and Jennifer V. Downard, of Spokane Valley.

Santiago Zambrano and Maria P. Galvez Lozano, both of Medical Lake.

Alexander M. Neder and Ustina N. Chernishoff, both of Spokane Valley.

Carter W. Marcy and Michelle R. Schut, both of Cheney.

David Torres and Michele L. Olsen, both of Spokane.

Riley B. Carbon and Savannah C. Blanton, both of Spokane.

Jannele C. Cooke and Claudia J. Lemley, both of Spokane.

Cody A. Griffith, of Coeur d’Alene, and Sarah V. Bush, of Spokane.

Ryan J. Mathis and Brooke M. Deaton, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Khyree Brown, et al., restitution of premises.

Deer Run Spokane LLC v. Ashley Fleck, et al., restitution of premises.

2R and ER2 LLC v. Morgan Griesinger, restitution of premises.

Broadwing LLC v. Ella Strong, restitution of premises.

SVN Cornerstone Management LLC v. Beauregard Phelan, restitution of premises.

IRE LLC v. Madison D. Jones, restitution of premises.

Sapphire Hospitality Valley LLC v. Heather Mundell, restitution of premises.

Boulder Apartments LLC v. Jimmy Blades, et al., restitution of premises.

Aloha Pines LLC v. Charles A. Brown, restitution of premises.

Whimsical Pig Limited Partnership v. Chris Cappa, et al., restitution of premises.

John Delay v. Mariah Swanson, restitution of premises.

Wayne Gladden v. Costless Carpet LLC, et al., complaint for damages.

United Financial Casualty Company v. Rebecca Grundy, complaint for property damages.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Joseph J. Greer, complaint for damages.

Jacob Botnen v. Caleb Cline, et al., complaint.

H&S Construction LLC v. Fortify Holdings LLC, et al., complaint.

Breann Acord, et al., v. Squeaky’s Lube Express Inc., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Purdy, Bryce A.G. and Dana S.

Davies, Christiana and Waleh, Torboh

Young, Brandi L. and Donovan L.B.

Hudkins, Timothy T.B. and Carly B.

Guinsler, Elizabeth and Joseph L.

Strand, Patrick N. and Courtney M.

Domfort, Michelle and Kyle P.

Andino, Tracy L. and Justice C.

Corcoran, Lisa L. and Arthur M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szembelan

Paul L. Larabee, 52; 12 days in jail with 12 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Tony Hazel

Phillip A. Hockin, 40; 51 days in jail with 51 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Tyler J. Johnson, 30; 8 days in jail with 8 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance – fentanyl.

Calvin K. Thompson, 42; 52 days in jail with 52 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Michael V. St. Martin, 41; 44 days in jail with 44 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of two counts of violation of order.

David R. Moore, 59; $700 restitution, 6 months electronic home monitoring, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to felony driving while intoxicated.

Ricco A.P. Gonzales, 30; one month in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Shane M. Anstadt, 27; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Travius S. Collins, 24; 51 days in jail with 51 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Kevin W.T. Whiteman, 38; 18 days in jail with 18 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.

Dustin T. Perrin, 41; 129 days in jail with 129 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Nicholas M. McRae, 42; 22 days in jail with 22 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Mercedes A. Finley, 26; 53 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Nathan O. Gruetzner, 23; 27 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Jeremiah W. Lard. 19; 32 days in jail, after being found guilty of disorderly conduct.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

James E. Platz, 61; seven days in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.

Kyler J. Roullier, 21; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Matthew R. Skinner, 56; 23 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Marty R. Sprayberry, 42; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Gareth M. Webb, 34; 76 days in jail, after being found guilty of public use of a controlled substance and possession of a counterfeit controlled substance.

Ricky R. Wells, 44; 90 days in jail, after being found guilty of failure to transfer title within 45 days.