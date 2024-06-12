From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Stalon R. Robinson and Teresa K. Durheim, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Shane N. Chamberlin and Phyllis R. Denbeigh, both of Spokane.

Darin J. Maxey and Mary E. Caldwell, both of Colfax.

Liam H. Wingard, of Hauser and Montana J. Andrews, of Liberty Lake.

Travis J. Bowman and Taylor C. Brooks, both of Veradale.

Thomas A. Schueler and Kylee L. Young, both of Airway Heights.

Zachari J. Hunt and Shelby K. Jacob, both of Liberty Lake.

Evan J. Rice and Deena N. Smith, both of Spokane.

Joshua T. Williams and Gina R. Harkness, both of Spokane.

William V. Rosaia and Laurel D. Kurtzhall, both of Spokane Valley.

Shane N. Anderson and Elliott S. Hockett, both of Spokane.

Christopher J. Bransford and Emily H. Unger, both of Spokane.

Marshall J. Stone and Miranda N. Moore, both of Spokane.

Philip K. Lipatkin and Victoria Sarioglo, both of Spokane Valley.

Clay K. Cerna and Kelli R. Craig, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Aime K. Dako, et al. v. Corey A. Hall, et al., restitution of premises.

RCC Consumer Trust I v. Virginia Moore, money claimed owed.

Cedar Summit Estates LLC v. Ron Goree, restitution of premises.

Whimsical Pig LP v. Martha Serrano, et al., restitution of premises.

Diamond Rock Properties LLC v. Cary Burris, et al., restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Joel Garcia, et al., restitution of premises.

Winter Heights LLC v. Alvin Rothe, restitution of premises.

Winter Heights LLC v. Jacob A. Northrup, restitution of premises.

Rick Gray v. Erika Miller, et al., complaint of breach of contract.

Anthony Williams v. Madison Melcher, et al., complaint for damages.

Ronald J. White, et al., v. Uber LLC, et al., complaint for damages.

Anthony Rogers v. Produce Supply Express Inc., class action complaint for violations of Washington’s wage transparency law.

Myrna Abrahamson v. Zachary E. Love, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Huffman, Tyler D. and Tiffany A.

Barboza Dela Rosa, Kerlis V. and Aguilarte, Rene J.

Parker, Lynisa A and Andrew M.

Bell, Francine R. and Robert J.

Shriver, Cody A. and Dyana F.

Bookhout, Taylor M. and Rivino, Ryne M.

Coleman, Jasmina S. and Benjamin S.

Lacer, Charles A. Jr. and Jodi L.

Lappano, Maivy M. and Ryan M.

Heavilin, Marina D. and Kyle S.

Case, Sierra R. and Rogan A.

Seymore, Edward F. and Janice M.

Pfeifer, Taylor K.C. and Sheldon J.

Arogoneses Aguado, Andres and Ruiz Sorroche, Marcia

Durham, Rebekah and Patel, Viyom

Slater, Mari A. and Joseph L.

Hegde, Beth A. and Bharadwaj S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Clayton T. Smith, 37; four days in jail with four days credit for time served, after being found guilty of forgery and second-degree identity theft.

Ailim Winter, 25; two days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree trafficking in stolen property and third-degree theft.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Robert W. McDowell, 38; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances and third-degree theft.

Bradley J. Luiten, 30; seven days in jail with seven days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to mail theft.

Andrew D. Sumner Boatsman, 31; $1,102.55 restitution, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Jamar J. Quins, 32; 36 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Christine E. Adams, 32; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of protection order violation.

Kenneth H. Bard, 52; 27 days in jail, after pleading guilty to five counts of protection order violation.

Bredyn A. Cunningham, 22; 60 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Faith E. Jackson, 34; one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.