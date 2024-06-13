The Dirt: Dave’s Hot Chicken planned for North Spokane

The owners of East Hollywood-based Dave’s Hot Chicken have submitted an application to build a quick service restaurant in north Spokane, according to city records.

The fast-food chain began as a stand in a parking lot in East Hollywood in 2017. Today, it has grown to more than 100 locations with another 600 “in the development pipeline” across the U.S., according to the company website.

The chain specializes in jumbo-spicy-chicken tenders and sliders, house-made kale slaw, maccarroni and cheese and seasoned French fries, its website read.

Developers planned the Spokane project for a vacant commercial storefront in a strip mall owned by the estate of the late Harlan Douglass, at 6104 N. Division St., near the southeast corner of Francis Avenue and Division Street.

The nearest Dave’s location, which features the signature chicken recipe from its founder Dave Kopushyan, is in Seattle.

According to plans submitted to the city, the space would about 3,000 square feet and include a drive thru lane.

Construction could begin in the fall of 2024 and be completed by spring of 2025, plans show.

During their preliminary meeting with the city, developers estimated the cost of construction to be about $570,000, according to plans.

But the official application submitted Wednesday show the estimate rose to about $840,000.

Colbert-based Kilgore Construction Inc., is the listed contractor in project plans. The building was designed by Seattle firm, CB Anderson Architects.

Representatives of Dave’s Hot Chicken could not immediately be reached last week for comment.

Red Lion Pub renovation

According to an application submitted Thursday to the city of Spokane, the Red Lion Pub will receive a face lift.

Work for the remodel project at 126 N. Division St. is planned to include installing new flooring, walls, a bar, ceilings, plumbing and repairing the sign above its entrance, according to city records.

No applicant was listed in city records. The owners of the property are Melvin Reisenauer and Evonne Edwards, according to county records.

The restaurant closed at the end of last year after it received a substantial remodel a year prior, according to Spokesman-Review reports.

The owners could not immediately be reached last week for comment.

Maxwell House renovation

Early in 2023, a car collided with the Maxwell House Restaurant & Bar, located att the corner of Maxwell Avenue and Ash Street.

As a result, owners have submitted plans to repair is eastern wall and replace a door and window, according to plans submitted to the city.

According to city records, the project at 1425 N. Ash St. is estimated to cost about $30,000.

Diesel pumps planned

Developers have begun talks with the city of Spokane to build new a new diesel pumping station at an existing Circle K in Airway Heights.

The project, which is expected to cost about $3 million, is proposed for the northwest corner of Flint Road and U.S. Highway 2. The address for the existing Circle K convenience store on the property is 1308 Flint Rd.

The company submitted an application to add a “high speed diesel” fuel pumping station. The project is planned to include fueling canopies, pumps and underground storage tanks, city records show.

The Circle K convenience store was constructed in June of last year. The project costed more than $1 million, records show.