From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Ethan D. Perez and Genevieve E. Gaura, both of Spokane.

Lee S. Harmon and Kirsten L. Guenzel, both of Spokane.

David S. Thompson and Aryel E.A. Lockwood, both of Spokane Valley.

Marcus K. McKinney and Christina J. Harris, both of Spokane.

Justin L. Warden and Kathryn T. Davis, both of Spokane Valley.

Simon V. Kapustin and Sulamita A. Sinyakov, both of Spokane.

Derek P. Slaughter and Melanie D. Michael, both of Cheney.

Stuart T. Trout, of Ripon, Calif., and Olga A. Chernyavsky, of Chattaroy.

Gage C. Holling, of Fairfield, and Reagan L. Sevigney, of Valleyford.

Jedadiah J. Hunt and Chelsea M. Gonzales, both of Spokane.

David M. Jones and Austina J. Cronk, both of Spokane.

Ethan J. Starosta and Meghan B. Felts, both of Spokane.

David J. York and Tairra L. Sitek, both of Spokane.

Sean N. Hall and Natalie A. Ploch, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Reach Financial LLC v. Cecelia Benefiel, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Erin Cargile, money claimed owed.

Rosewood Club Associates LLC v. Heidi White, restitution of premises.

Homeriver Washington LLC v. Jacqueline A. Myers, et al., restitution of premises.

Rick Tannehill v. Lori Armstrong, restitution of premises.

Linda Juitt, et al. v. Glanny Riklon, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Ebenal, Sheryl and John J.

Lish, Erin L. and Michael A.

Delgado, Marissa M. and Contreras, Ildefonso

Curran, Ronda and Steven L. Jr.

Presson, Britney R. and Rose, Zachary L.

Riordan, Kimberly D. and Jeffrey S.

Ricardez, Erin E. and Henderson-Ricardez, Alveraz D.

Miller, Caitlyn M. and Wiltse, Dylan R.

Drumm, John S. and Deruwe, Robin R.

Stroh, Deanna and James I.

Shafer, Stacey L. and River M.

Piergallini, Monica H. and Mario E.

McNinch, Ashley D. and John H.

Franks, Jennifer M. and Ashby, Gerald L.

Striped Wolf, Leon T. and Sarina M.

Mangano, Vito S. and Kirstin D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Gary A. Patterson Jr., 46; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree criminal trespass and two counts of false statement – certificate of title.

Jake A. Wiyrick, 50; $500 restitution, four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Jeffrey E. Bauman, 35; 14 months in jail with 201 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief and physical control.

Brandon L. Stoker, 38; 146 days in jail with 146 days credit for time served, 36 months in a mental health sentencing alternative, after pleading guilty to violation of order and third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Parrish Calhoun, 32; 24 months in a mental health sentencing alternative, after being found guilty of residential burglary and second-degree theft.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Lauren J. Morris, 36; 25 days in jail with 25 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Joshua G. Dixon, 41; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Meghan T. McBroom, 29; 17 days in jail with 17 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

James J. Adams, 51; 13 days in jail, after being found guilty of theft and public use of a controlled substance.

Brennen K. Bailey, 29; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Pamela Bajric, 32; one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Alexander J Blair, 29; 57 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Jeffery W. Bromley, 58; nine days in jail, after being found guilty of carrying a dangerous weapon.

Tyler E. Brown, 30, 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Aiden D. Clark, 19; 17 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Jody D. Cochran, 39; 38 days in jail, after being found guilty of indecent exposure.

Tyrell K. Darlington, 35; 46 days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.

Corbin W. Finigan, 29; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty on two counts of obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Nicholas C. Flatt, 39; 24 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.

Timothy J. Gilfoy, 28; 19 days in jail, after being found guilty on two counts of third-degree theft.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Travis J.M. Patten, 35; 49 days in jail, after being found guilty of possession of a known controlled substance.

Dustin L. Posey, 39; 10 days in jail, after being found guilty of antiharassment protection order violation.

Kimberlee R. Silva, 37; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.