Beat the Heat: Spokane and county pools open Monday; Valley pools open Saturday

By Alexandria Osborne The Spokesman-Review

Seven pools throughout the city of Spokane and the county will be open for the summer starting Monday.

The three public outdoor pools in the city of Spokane Valley open Saturday .

Both the Northside and Southside Family Aquatic Facilities run by the county will be open from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. and 2:30–5:30 p.m. every day and will be open to the public, but also will offer swim lessons, said Martha Lou-Wheatly-Billeter, Spokane County spokeswoman .

Children under the age of 2 swim for free, children ages 3 to 5 swim for $4, children and adults between 6 and 59 swim for $7 and adults 60 and older swim for $6. Wheatly-Billeter said community members can make reservations on the Spokane County website in the Public Swim section up to two weeks in advance. Walk-ups are available as well but are limited.

The pools include splash pads, slides, a lazy river and more fun water activities, Wheatly-Billeter said.

The Make-a-Splash annual fundraiser event will take place one Saturday every month from 6–8 p.m. and will be free .

Community members interested in swim lessons can book a session online as well.

The Spokane County pools close Aug. 18.

All six city of Spokane pools open Monday as well, said city parks spokeswoman Fianna Dickson.

Open swim is from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Dickson said. Depending on the location, evening swim will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. either on Mondays and Wednesdays, or Tuesdays and Thursdays.

People can swim for free but need to get a splash pass, either online at spokaneparks.org/aquatics or at the pool, so pool employees can keep track of numbers, she said. Bookings for swim lessons can be found online .

The city of Spokane pools close Aug. 23.

In Spokane Valley, the pools are open for public swimming from 1:30-3 p.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. On weekends the hours are 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

The pools also offer swim lessons. For more information: https://spokanevalleywa.gov/225/Spokane-Valley-Aquatics