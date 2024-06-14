Spokane County Democrats abruptly suspend convention after chair falls ill

The Spokane County Democratic Party has abruptly postponed its county convention scheduled for Saturday, when area Democrats would have adopted their first official party platform since the pandemic.

It was intended to be a hopeful moment for the county’s Democratic Party, which lost all records of its most recently approved platform after a Grand Coulee man, Peter Yeager, set the party headquarters on fire in 2020, party chair Naida Spencer said Wednesday.

But Spencer, who has been facing health issues for the last two weeks, was hospitalized Thursday, said 2nd Vice Chair Christin Crowder in a Friday interview. By Friday morning the convention had been postponed to an undetermined date in September or October, according to the party’s website.