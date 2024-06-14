Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Carlos Ochoa and Airi Sato, both of Spokane.

Kyle J. Mead and Courtney E. Berg, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Matthew L. Doehle, of Spokane Valley and Rachel L. Fowler, of Liberty Lake.

Isaiah J. Lindsley and Avery L. Bowman, both of Colbert.

Cole M. Adkins and Tess K. Vanzyverden, both of Spokane Valley.

Jacob R. Quimby and Erika A. Steik, both of Spokane.

Gregory M. Sealey and Luana M. Williams, both of Spokane.

David M. Flowers and Erica O. Dumas, both of Colbert.

Isaac C. Oliver and Jehmaisa J. Griffin, both of Spokane.

Jose F. Zuniga, of Marysville, Washington and Hailie A. Konkol, of Liberty Lake.

Travis J.I. Bennett and Emily G. Hance, both of Spokane.

William S. Arndt and Maggie R. Mowreader, both of Spokane.

Anthony T. Sellery, of Spokane and Grace M. Merrel, of Mead.

Jason S. Hicks and Leah A. Combs, both of Brownsville, Tennessee.

Bryan Tatsey, of Great Falls, Montana and Phyllis L. Tatsey, of Rockford.

Stanley Alfred and Nonie Debrum, both of Spokane.

Matthew A. Flynn and Jessica R. Hannah, both of Spokane Valley.

Andrew D. Carter and Keely K. Anderson, both of Otis Orchards.

Luke A. Schmoyer and Rayna P. Walker, both of Cheney.

Ethan L. Mankins and Allison J. Mankins, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

NJH Properties I LLC et al. v. Robert Dickey, restitution of premises.

Broadway Crystal Sunset LLC v. Venus Reedy, restitution of premises.

CSC Riverton Realty LLC v. Leonard Jenkins, restitution of premises.

Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Blake Payne, restitution of premises.

Community Frameworks v. Alionna Al-Ghani, restitution of premises.

Whimsical Pig Lp v. Joshua McArdle, et al., restitution of premises.

Whitworth 30 LLC v. Joshua Lund, restitution of premises.

Bella Tess LLC v. Dionte Adams, et al., restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Corin Sevy, et al., restitution of premises.

B And P Investment 5 LLC v. Jeremy Faust, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Ben Katuli, et al., restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Adrian L. Culp, et al., restitution of premises.

Diamond Rock Properties LLC v. Justin Delahoyde, et al., restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Judy Royal, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Stephanie Gonzalez, restitution of premises.

North Ridge Gendarme LLC v. Pamela Hoke, restitution of premises.

Northwood Ridge Development LLC v. Christy Reeves, et al., restitution of premises.

Northwood Ridge Development LLC v. Maleek Singleton, money claimed owed.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Mikhail Klei, restitution of premises.

Zachery D. Schultz v. Jake Jelinek, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

G.W. v. State of Washington, Department of Social and Health services, et al., complaint.

Progressive Casualty Insurance v. Eva M. Houston, complaint for property damages.

Jonathan M. Evans Jr., et al. v. Jeanne M. Flint, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

White, Rachel J. and Nisse, Brian J.

Cherkashina, Lyubov and Vorobets, Anatoliy P.

Nagao Barroso, Yoko and Barroso, Joey

Nations, Charles T. and Staib, Katherine M.

Thomas, Nathan and Babette

Chavez, Rafaela F. and Julio C.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Robert L. Guerico, 35; $908.16 restitution, 12 months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to felony driving while intoxicated.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Blu L. Studd Sr., 43; 18 days in jail with 18 days credit for time served, fourth-degree assault.

Antonio D. Thomas, 43; four days in jail with four days credit for time served, two counts of protection order violation.

Nathan E. Tucker, 46; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, third-degree malicious mischief.

Bredyn A. Cunningham, 22; 23 days in jail with 23 days credit for time served, reckless endangerment.

Nicki L. Bossard, 40; $960 fine, 48 days in jail with 48 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, resisting arrest.

Jonathan E. Kendall, 32; $960 fine, 18 days in jail with 18 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, third-degree malicious mischief.