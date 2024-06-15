50 years ago in Expo history: A heat wave during the fair posed a problem, but nature’s ‘great big air conditioner’ helped

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Spokane was experiencing a heat wave, with temperatures in the 90s, and this posed a problem at Expo ’74.

Many of the pavilions were not air conditioned.

The decision had been left up to the individual pavilions. The Expo maintenance and operations chief said that “installing air conditioning in all the fair buildings would have been prohibitive in terms of cost and electrical capacity.”

The pavilions without air conditioning were being equipped with blowers to keep the air moving.

About 20 people a day had been arriving at the first aid station with heat-related problems.

An official noted one natural advantage at the fairground site. The site had a “great big air conditioner running right through it”: The Spokane River, with its waterfalls and spray.

From 100 years ago: Spokane pioneer aviator Foster Russell died at Sacred Heart Hospital of his injuries after his plane spun into the ground near Apple Way.

A full military funeral was planned, including “airplanes flying overhead, scattering flowers.” He had served in the Army’s aviation service during the war.

After the armistice, he operated a flying business from his own Foster Russell Field on the east side of Spokane.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1215: English King John signs the Magna Carta, placing limits on royal authority and puts in writing the principle that the king and his government are not above the law.

1940: German troops occupy Paris.