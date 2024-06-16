50 years ago in Expo history: Magicians, bluegrass and mimes made the fair so much more than just booths

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The Spokesman-Review noted that “one of the most charming things about Expo ’74” was the free entertainment that visitors could stumble upon throughout the fairgrounds.

For instance, “Mandrake the Magician may be near the Clocktower; the Dennis Coates Bluegrass Trio may be in front of the Soviet Pavilion; The Trinidad Steel Drum Band may be on the floating stage; the Don McLeod Mime Troupe performs anywhere it can; … and the Expo Band may be near the Food Fair.”

Then there was one of the most unusual musical acts: Nancy Spencer playing the musical saw at the Folklife Festival area.

From 100 years ago: The search for Clarence Harris, 8 (nicknamed “Tiny” or “Cricket”) ended sadly with the discovery of his body in the Spokane River.

He had gone down to the river a week earlier with his “fishing stick” to try and catch a big one. He had not been seen since.

His parents feared he had either been kidnapped or had fallen in the river. The latter was the case.

Also on this date

1873: U.S. President Ulysses Grant decrees a portion of Wallowa Valley, Oregon, for the Nez Perce Tribe. The order is rescinded two years later, and the tribe is forcibly relocated to Oklahoma.

1944: George Stinney, a 14-year-old African American boy, is wrongfully executed for the murder of two white girls, becoming the youngest person ever executed in 20th century America.

1978: Film “Grease” opens, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.