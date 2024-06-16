Horoscopes 6/16

By Georgia Nicols King Features Syndicate

Happy Birthday for Sunday, June 16, 2024: You are both adventurous and cautious. You have big plans and are often current with lifestyle trends. You’re intelligent and multitalented. This is a fun-loving year for you! Let your guard down and loosen up a bit! Have fun, but don’t lose sight of your goals.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)  This is a solid day. In fact, relations with partners, spouses, siblings and neighbors will be positive. However, an element of confusion might arise in your daily conversations due to assumptions or being unclear in your expectations. Tonight: Check your finances.

This Week: Your focus shifts to home, family and real estate.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)  Financial discussions will go well today. Likewise, you might be pleased with shopping purchases. Nevertheless, be careful about going overboard, especially buying luxurious items. Be smart and keep your receipts, and the box. Tonight: Cooperate.

This Week: The pace of your days starts to accelerate! You’re busy!

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)  Today the Sun is in your sign dancing beautifully with the Moon, which bodes well for social occasions, parties, fun activities with kids and sports. Take time to enjoy yourself! (Caution about going overboard with booze.) Tonight: Work.

This Week: Earnings, cash flow and money ideas are tops on your menu.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)  Be careful in discussions about politics, religion and racial issues today. An element of confusion might create dissension. Many discussions will be confused today due to assumptions or poor communications. Tonight: Play!

This Week: The next four weeks are your chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of year!

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)  It’s a popular day! Enjoy time spent with friends as well as groups, clubs and organizations. However, there might be an element of confusion with a friend. Perhaps a platonic friendship seems flirtatious. Things aren’t clear. Tonight: Relax.

This Week: Take a backseat; relax and be low-key.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)  With a handful of planets at the top of your chart, you make an excellent impression on others today; nevertheless, someone might jump to the wrong conclusions about you. Think twice before you make any promises. Stay realistic. Tonight: Conversations.

This Week: Your popularity starts to grow for the next few weeks.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)  Grab every chance to travel! You want a vacation, some stimulation or adventure because you need to break free from routine. Even a day trip! Be careful in discussions about politics, religion or serious issues. Tonight: Check your possessions.

This Week: In the next four weeks, you project a successful image!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)  Today you have a strong focus on financial matters, including taxes, debt, inheritances and shared property. However, confusion about discussions in these areas is likely. Don’t promise more than you can deliver. Tonight: You win!

This Week: Make travel plans; you’re going places!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)  A gaggle of planets is opposite your sign, making you focus on close friendships, partnerships and marriage partners. However, you might be misunderstood, or you might misunderstand someone else. Tonight: Privacy.

This Week: Stay on top of details about inheritances, taxes, debt and shared property.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)  Today, when talking to work colleagues, health care workers or someone caring for your pet, be extra clear, because misunderstandings are rampant. People are quick to jump to conclusions. (This includes you.) Tonight: Friendships.

This Week: Get more sleep. Focus on friends and partners.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)  This is a tricky day for romance, because expectations are high and confusion is possible. Guard against children’s accidents with liquids, gases and unsafe food. Tonight: You’re noticed.

This Week: Roll up your sleeves and get to work!

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)  A family disappointment today, especially regarding practical help or third-party support, might occur because of confusion or an incorrect expectation. In discussions about inheritances or financial or practical assistance, be clear about expectations. Tonight: Explore!

This Week: Vacations, social outings, sports and fun times with kids. Yay!

 Dynamic;

 Positive;

 Average;

 So-so;  Difficult