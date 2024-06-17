Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Matt D. Jorgenson and Allison J. Wooldridge, both of Spokane.

Jonathan G. Hamstra and Leilani T. Sungalu, both of Spokane Valley.

Joseph M. Belknap and Shawna L. Walker, both of Veradale.

Michael A. Rhine, of Yakima, and Michelle L. Prochnow, of Spokane Valley.

Sean W. Jack and Katie Yan Ping Keppler, both of Spokane.

Mitchell D. Looper and Alexei J. Zinke, both of Spokane.

Telavi W. Telavi and Madeline A. Arredondo, both of Spokane.

Kooper R. Bower and Lesley M. Harmon, both of Elk.

Indiana J. Larkin and Mia J. Beaman, both of Spokane.

Bradley W. Linn and Linda G. Leclerc, both of Spokane.

Joshua D.M. Goulet and Samantha R. Kealohalani Kern, both of Spokane Valley.

Rohullah Shariati and Mahsumeh Rezayi, both of Deer Park.

Mailo Laeo and Jabwon Katwon, both of Spokane.

Andrew R. Trowbridge and Ashlee F. O’Neill, both of Spokane Valley.

Derek A. Ridenbaugh and Carlie L. Durgeloh, both of Spokane.

Jason E. Lawrence and Jennifer D. Quinn, both of Spokane.

Sean H. Harvey and Angela J. Gengras, both of Spokane Valley.

Matthew J. Schmoyer and Tarisha M. Veliz, both of Spokane.

Brendan W. Cook and Megan M. Helton, both of Cheney.

Jacob E. Newsom and Trista K. Gilbert, both of Cheney.

Derrick A. Jackson and Olivia K. Evans, both of Spokane.

Grant L. King and Reme B. Bruesch, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Aspen Dece II Investments LLC v. Jimmie Boyd, restitution of premises.

US Bank NA v. Mark A. Decubellis, money claimed owed.

J & N Allen Commercial LLC v. Nolan Leach, restitution of premises.

US Bank NA v. Elie Nyagatare, money claimed owed.

Moland Management Company Inc. v. Becky Ezenyimulu, et al., restitution of premises.

Williams Properties LLC v. Catherine Shaw, restitution of premises.

Mariah L. Geis v. Zachary Brissey, restitution of premises.

Discover Bank v. Cesar Zaragoza, money claimed owed.

Christopher Davis v. Rachell Redman, et al., complaint for shareholder derivative action and oppression and breach of fiduciary duty.

April Barr v. Brett Crownover, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Sahagian, Jennifer and Brennan C.

Holder, Michael J. and Zimmerle, Mickell C.

Bremer, Beth A. and Nathan L.

Danklefs-Lott, Tamara L. and Kevega, David O.

Horner, Jamian R. and Frost, Patricia D.L.

Young, Emma J. and Todd R.

Pokhodun, Iryna and Igor

Braatz, Alexander W. and Madison T.

Strubelt, Barbara F. and Jones, Jeffrey M.

McKenzie, Thomas P. and Low, Noelle V.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szembelan

Alvynn D. Allen, 48; 72 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree rape of a child and commercial sexual abuse of a minor.

Judge Tony Hazel

Ethan B. Reed, 21; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to five counts of fourth-degree assault, three counts of third-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Sean M. Moran, 37; 20 days in jail with 20 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft, theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree possession of stolen property and possession of another’s identification.

Cameron M. Reigel, 33; 12 days in jail with 12 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of possession of a controlled substance.

Jesse A. Pierce, 50; $1,205.46 restitution, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Jacob A. Hettich, 32; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Cole J. Rhoades, 40; 12 months in jail with 68 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Adam J. Dishon, 48; 42 days in jail with 42 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Shaun G. Ball, 44; $700 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Joshua E. Semenchuk, 24; 192 days in jail, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and second-degree identity theft.

Kendyl A. Dunn, 30; 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to five counts of money laundering.

Curtis G. Ganske, 38; 36 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and tampering with a witness.

Kyza R. Richardson, 31; $1,500 restitution, 51 days in jail with 51 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Gregory Brickner, 30; two days in jail, after being found guilty on two counts of second-degree theft.

Judge Annette S. Plese

William E. White, 46; 90 days in jail, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle, second-degree possession of stolen property and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Angelica F. Wilson, 24; two days in jail converted to 15 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of reckless driving and driving while intoxicated.