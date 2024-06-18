Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Alexander R.R. Painter and Molly A. Stevens, both of Spokane Valley.

Aleksandrs V. Schuler, of Waynesville, Missouri, and Michaela N. Jones, of Spokane.

Jesus O.B. Bautista, of Tacoma, and Sonia Hermosillo, of Cheney.

Jacob T. Webb and Alona P. Zagumennaya, both of Spokane Valley.

Casey W. Van De Graaf and Hilary L. Douglas, both of Spokane.

Connor J. Lee, of Spokane, and Quinn A. Larson-Dhaenens, of Mead.

Scott T. Aresvik and Nicole C. Collins, both of Spokane.

Kyle M. Pitcher and Emily C. Douglas, both of Spokane Valley.

Aaron J. Fowlkes and Evelyn L. Calderon, both of Spokane.

Noah S. Bell, of Spokane and Samantha M.K. Monta, both of Spokane Valley.

Shelby K. Lawson and Theresa A. Reed, both of Spokane.

Kyle D. Clark and Nicole A. Floate, both of Spokane.

Ember Croft and Alyssa M. Venuto, both of Spokane.

Jeremy P. Taylor and Alexandra S. Panagotacos, both of Spokane.

Bradlee C. Graham and Tatum E. Freund, both of Spokane.

Joseph T. Delaney and Melissa S. Williams, both of Spokane.

Marquis D. Allen and Kotchapun Sombutpiboon, both of Airway Heights.

Caleb J. Hansen and Alyssa M. Smith, both of Post Falls.

Brennan J. Schreibman and Asti Gallina, both of Spokane.

Jeremy W. Buchmann and Bree A. Storey, both of Spokane.

Baxter J. Finch and Dana R. Geiger, both of Cheney.

Donald J. Knaak, of Reedley, California, and Maryjean S. Peters, of Spokane.

Pennock H. Wenzler and Fernanda M.B. Espinosa, both of Spokane Valley.

Karl L. Lonn and Karen M. Lonn, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

J.D. Wolfe LLC v. Jason Jackson, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern WA v. Ray Searcy, restitution of premises.

Johnson Property Management LLC v. Oriana Landt-Nitya, restitution of premises.

Winter Heights LLC v. Clanson Allen, et al., restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Allan Mateo, et al., restitution of premises.

Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Elizabeth Padilla, et al., restitution of premises.

Sunrise Village Apartments LLC v. Mike McNearney, et al., restitution of premises.

Quarry Apartments LLC v. Kali Capps, restitution of premises.

Cedar Creek Village LLC v. Jason Harris, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Blake T. Kellogg, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Kimberley A. Betzer, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. John Powers, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Saeideh Shahabi, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Riley Donovan, money claimed owed.

Steven Speare, et al. v. Loretta Skala, et al., complaint.

Carol L. Brendle v. Kody L. Trissel, et al., complaint.

Progressive Direct Insurance v. David N. Medina, complaint for property damages.

Paul Burton v. Home Depot Product Authority LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hefty, Sarah K. and Blain E.

Shell, Audrey K. and Bryon E.

Holmes, Kirsti T. and Earnell L.

Porter, David and Lori

Foster, Nicole A. and Dustin E.

Elfrink, Lindsay D. and Keith A.

McDonald, Jennifer A. and Josephus, III

Gonzalez, Taylor D. and Chrystal M.

Anson, Amanda M. and Erin W.

Criminal sentencings

Judge John O. Cooney

Joshua J. Pond, 33; 54 days in jail with 54 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to attempted third-degree assault.

Ian S. Richart, 27; 53 days in jail with 53 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Michael B. Ihinger, 39; 32 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

David J. Schultz, 39; 21 days in jail with 21 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to delivering a firearm to an ineligible person.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Scott W. Skylstad, 54; $1,520.83 restitution, 36 months in a mental health sentencing alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, criminal mischief and second-degree burglary.

Dylon Nedeff, 31; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-base alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Jeremy D. Kincaid, 44; 6 months in jail with 120 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Gary B. Ault, 38; 72 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty on two counts of second-degree assault.

Justice-Akasha V. Vallee, 20; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and third-degree assault.

Jacob J. Dennison, 27; $1,144.58 restitution, two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Tarsicio Ruiz-Nieves, 41; 31 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Tayone D. Akers, 32; 33 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex or kidnapping offender.

Antonio M. Davis, 31; 25 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, four counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Julie McWilliams-Hurst, 65; 48 days in jail with 48 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree burglary.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Dennis L. Grewing, 32; nine months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, violation of order and reckless endangerment – domestic violence.

Kenneth H. Bard Jr., 52; seven months in jail,12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and two counts of violation of order.

Christopher J. Gimmaka, 18; 41 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Robert S. Bailor, 44; 30 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Boone T. Holm, 28; 90 days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving and third-degree driving with license suspended.

Kasen T. Hunsaker, 24; one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Nicholas J. McHenry, 46; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree trespass.

DeLane R. McLeod, 25; 189 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass and false statement to a public servant.

Reese E.C. Nelson, 37; 80 days in jail, after being found guilty of resisting arrest and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Todd A. Perez, 50; 20 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Scott E. Poland, 20; 60 days in jail converted to 60 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of second-degree driving with license suspended and third-degree driving with license suspended.

Kyza R. Richardson, 31; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Kevin W. Tall Whiteman, 38; 32 days in jail, after being found guilty on three counts of third-degree theft.

Maggie M. Tyler, 39; 13 days in jail, after being found guilty of false statement to public servant.

Krestian B. Wagner, 26; 21 days in jail, after being found guilty of false statement to public servant.

Aryan D. Hixson-Wiegand, 29; 11 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

William D. Zink, 45; 180 days in jail, after being found guilty on two counts of first-degree driving with license suspended.