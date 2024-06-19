Providence reaches three-year contract with Sacred Heart tech workers who went on strike in spring

Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center tech workers have ratified a new contract with Providence a month after the workers’ strike of the hospital ended.

Hundreds of Sacred Heart workers filled the sidewalks around the largest hospital in Spokane for about a week in late April. Though striking workers have long been back to their post, a contract was not reached until earlier this month.

The three-year contract was ratified by United Food and Commercial Workers International Union 3000 members on June 4.

“After eight months of constant battle and momentous efforts by our bargaining team and the unification of our entire membership, we have finally settled our contract with Providence Sacred Heart,” reads a UFCW 3000 news release. “Our members’ efforts and commitment have yielded the best contract we have seen for our collective bargaining unit. This is a small victory in the greater war for recognition of our efforts and skills, and our value as caregivers to our families and community.”

A spokesperson for UFCW 3000 did not respond to a request for more information about the labor contract.

In a statement, Providence confirmed a deal for a three-year contract.

“We look forward to continuing our work together to care for our community,” Providence said in a statement.

Sacred Heart workers covered by the contract include among others: