Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joshua J. Stevic and Gianna H. Nickolaus, both of Spokane.

Gaston R. Patterson and Kassandra E. Daniels, both of Hayden.

George P. Korbel, of Colville, and Krista R. Morrow, of Spokane.

Noe R. Martinez and Katie Prieto, both of Spokane.

Joseph J. Ceniza and Melody M. McKinney, both of Spokane.

Dalen R. Simbler and Grace M. Kriegh, both of Spokane.

Dustin J. Mayhew and Krista D. Wilson, both of Spokane Valley.

Hunter R. Webster, of Spokane Valley, and Athraa H. Noah, of Spokane.

Matthew E. Arquette and April S. Jerde, both of Spokane Valley.

Kaleb A. Barkman and Haley G. Stordahl, both of Spokane.

Koby A. Reilly and Kaeley A. Hensley, both of Spokane Valley.

Jordan T. Holzer and Kyla T. Ketchum, both of Spokane.

Sarah L. Bass and Stephanie A. Haney, both of Spokane.

Boone Vorachack and Lattanakhoun Vorachack, both of Spokane.

Jason L. Thompson and Morgan V. Porter, both of Deer Park.

William J. Delay and Cecelia K. Allen, both of Cheney.

Brandon M. Thomas and McKenna G. Murphy, both of Liberty Lake.

Zachary C. Cullen and Morgan M. Bower, both of Spokane.

Joshua D. Gibson and Olivia L. Ellison, both of Columbia Falls, Montana.

Cole Y. Rosaia and Olivia L. Tracy, both of Spokane.

Jose J. Melendez Garcia and Eliza R. Nibarger, both of Mead.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

A Better Way JJJ LLC v. Jennifer Wilson, et al., restitution of premises.

Brumbaugh Management Group I LLC v. Jesse Garnier, restitution of premises.

Northwood Apartments LLC v. Sara Trotchie, restitution of premises.

CEP III Regal Ridge 23 LLC v. Sarah Nanny, et al., restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Jason D. Cummings, restitution of premises.

Broadwing LLC v. Kaitlyn Collinsworth, restitution of premises.

Sophia Lindquist v. Richard Gonzoles, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Watson Management Company v. Emanuel Goetz, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Marcus Semays, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Darren Eldridge, restitution of premises.

James Schaeffer v. American Income Life Insurance Company, complaint for damages due to insurance contract, consumer protections act, and IFCA violations.

Kenneth Blood v. Kenneth Miller, et al., complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Schmoe, Brooke A. and Robert D.

Sturis, Scott and Thomas-Sturis, Lisa

Stolp, Alicia A. and Austin J.

Davis, Sarah P. and Michael A.

Taylor, Torry J. and Gasca, Yvette D.

Peone, Jacob L. and Rebekkah D.

Peabody, Dennis M. and Trombley, Deborah D

Laabs, Donald F. II and Kayla K.

Rickles, Lila L. and Chauncey M.

Montgomery, Kenneth D. and Kimberly K.

Nechytaylo, Oksana and Pavlo

Heinen, Gregory C. and Kailyn

Tate, Emily A. and Stoess, Eric B.

Stoudt, James D. IV and Cokeley, Memorie R.

Johnson, Marla and Delbert

Colyar, Megan M. and Kale R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Robert L. St. John, 54; $500 restitution, 36 months in a mental health sentencing alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief, third-degree assault and harassment.

Jerry J. Hoffman Jr., 26; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Paul R. Hunt, 42; $424.60 restitution, 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Gregory K. Whitney, 61; 134 days in jail with 134 days credit for time served, 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief and two counts of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Ethan J. Landon, 29; $1,529 restitution, 10 months in jail, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and custodial assault.

Sara C. Borgman, 43; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a stolen firearm.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Robert L. Donahoe, 38; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of harassment.

Phillip M. Amos, 39; $715 restitution, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Christopher R. Walinski, 39; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to false statement and forgery – certificate of title.

William L. Melson, 33; 13 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Kevin J. Kern, 38; four days in jail with four days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Alycia J. Scott, 32; three days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Jaeshon W. Farmer, 18; $485 restitution, 36 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery and third-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan.

Joshua R. Granger, 39; 245 days in jail, after pleading guilty to no-contact order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Troy M. LeBlanc, 24; 60 days in jail converted to 60 days electronic home monitoring, after pleading guilty to three counts of fourth-degree assault.

Jennifer L. Lightbody, 42; 10 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree malicious mischief.

Harrison C. Lundy, 40; seven days in jail, after being found guilty of false statement to a public servant.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Christopher L. Tate, 20; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Mathew T. Watkins, 38; 19 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of protection order violation.