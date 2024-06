Some free summer meals for K-12 students are already available in Spokane, and others start next week

By Alexandria Osborne The Spokesman-Review

School’s out for summer, and there are many locations in Spokane and some in Spokane Valley offering free breakfast and free lunch to children 18 and younger.

There are no registration or fees and children may come for meals any days they want.

Parents are encouraged to come with their children, but they must bring their own meal and cannot eat their children’s food, according to the rules posted by Spokane Public Schools.

The free meals must be eaten at the site.

The free summer meals program is paid for by the federal government. It was created to ensure that children continue to receive nutritious meals during the long summer break.

Locations with free meals throughout the summer include the following: