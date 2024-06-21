‘Dave, Ken and Molly’ radio show canceled at KXLY amid corporate restructuring

After decades on the air, 92.9 ZZU’s “Dave, Ken and Molly” show was canceled Thursday along with other morning radio at KXLY.

In a statement first reported by the station itself, a representative of KXLY parent company Morgan Murphy Media said the cancellations were part of corporate restructuring at the station.

“We are restructuring operations to reflect current economic conditions while maintaining our commitment to our loyal listeners, partners, and community into the future,” said Morgan Murphy Media VP of Radio Tery Garras in a statement. Morgan Murphy Media is based in Madison, Wisconsin.

A staple of Spokane morning commutes for decades, Dave Ken & Molly was one of the most prominent radio programs in the city – having first won the Inlander’s “Best Of” poll back in 1999 and in many years since. At that time, Dave Sposito and Ken Hopkins were known as the “Breakfast Boys.” They later added Molly Allen and rebranded as Dave, Ken and Molly.

The trio had their last show Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, Allen confirmed the stars did not know it was their last time on air.

“Confirming that yesterday was the last Dave Ken and Molly show. I’m sorry that we didn’t get to say goodbye to you all. Spokane has been so good to us. Obviously, this was not our decision. Thank you for over 30 years of love and support,” she wrote on Facebook.

The restructuring affected shows on both 92.9 ZZU and KXLY 920.