Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Thomas R. Dotson and Annalisa R. Lodgard, both of Spokane.

Stephen R. Koegler and Susan M. Champagne, both of Spokane.

Garth D. Hill and Brittany A. Schimanski, both of Spokane.

Matthew J. Marvel and Hannah T. Rolli, both of Spokane Valley.

Justin I. Hull, of Post Falls, and Sharon L. Carle, of Newman Lake.

Jason T. Lane and Katie J. Gage, both of Spokane.

Kristian J.C. Smith, of Williston, North Dakota, and Laryssa N.V. Rehm, of Deer Park.

Timothy E. Gillaspie and Samantha A. Jennings, both of Deer Park.

Kenneth A. Froewiss and Jesus J.R. Ramirez, both of Spokane.

Jacob J. Durant and June N.W. Jones, both of Spokane Valley.

Colton J. Hastings and Kelsey E. Wilder, both of Spokane.

Micah J. Lasalle and Grace S. Wood, both of Kennewick.

Tam Thanh Vu and Yingying Zhong, both of Spokane.

Jereme H.R. Simbe and Natalie J. Poulson, both of Spokane.

Gavin N. Hughes and Angel M. Leffel, both of Spokane Valley.

Samuel P. Sommers and Brittni M. Rizzo, both of Spokane Valley.

Nicholas R. Hustead and Jennifer S. Na, both of Spokane.

Mark E. Morgan and Rhi-Ennen R. Dewey, both of Spokane.

Vance M. Hall and Amy N. Zelch, both of Cheney.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Forsythe Finance LLC v. Kevin Rathmanner, money claimed owed.

Whitworth 30 LLC v. Angela Pflugrath, restitution of premises.

Volunteers of America Eastern WA and North ID v. Marie Jeffers, restitution of premises.

Cedar Creek Village LLC v. Rickey Davis, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. John Bivens, restitution of premises.

NWI Velo LLC v. Dale Owens, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Louis Galvan, restitution of premises.

Jefferson Alley LLC v. Bruce Johnson, restitution of premises.

Cedar Creek Village LLC v. Taylor Wheeler, restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates Phase II LLC v. Christopher Ripley, restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. Lisa Eyrich, et al., restitution of premises.

Quarry Apartments LLC v. Jonathan Towery, et al., restitution of premises.

Marjorie L. Arthur v. Cassandra K. Carpenter, et al., complaint for personal injury.

Invest Northwest LLC v. Ashley Gamez, complaint for breach of contract.

Bouten Construction Company v. Basin Refrigeration and Heating, complaint.

Eric L. Byrd, et al. v. Taylord Systems LLC, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Goodwin, Amanda M. and Stephan A. Jr.

Guinn, Chastity E. and Lake, Lonnie III

Ndege, Magesa M. and Thomas, Mieshia I.

Carpenter, Danielle L. and Nicholas T.

Habib, Kaylene N. and Nicholas K.

McCracken, Katie A. and Bruce T.

Boyd, Shalaya and Thompson, Ryan

Fulton, Austin and Allissa

Sapier-Paullin, Alexa M. and Leighton, Marquis C.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jason E. Meusy, 43; 29 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling and two counts of third-degree malicious mischief.