Mariners’ struggles on the road continue as they drop series to Marlins

MIAMI – Any expectation of holding on to their lead in the American League West, a number that has decreased from 10 games to six games over the last five days, and riding it to their first division title since 2001 will require something more important than the Mariners acquiring pieces at the trade deadline.

They need to a solution to remedy their inconsistent performances — both individual and team — in games away from the Pacific Northwest. The current trend of results isn’t tenable to a successful season.

For a brief moment, Mariners manager Scott Servais, the players in the dugout and the large smattering of Mariners fans filling the small Sunday afternoon crowd at loanDepot park, though Julio Rodriguez had tied the game in the bottom of the ninth.

With two outs and the bases loaded, s line drive with the bases loaded, it allowed Miami to avoid extra innings and

The Mariners dropped two of three to the worst team in the National League and fell to 18-23 on the road.

Over their last four road trips, they’ve posted a 12-16 record, winning three-game series vs. the Astros and A’s, splitting a four-game series with the Yankees, and losing three-game series to the Twins, Orioles, Nationals, Royals, Guardians and now the Marlins.

Despite the Marlins propensity to swing at just about anything resembling a strike, Miller struggled to get ahead of hitters.

Why?

His misses were what baseball folks like to refer as “non-competitive.” Basically, they are pitches that not even the freest of swingers would find reasonable enough to swing at. It left him behind in counts and allowing the Marlins to him hard. He gave up four runs in the first inning, serving up a three-run homer to Nick Gordon.

Miller made it through only innings, giving up six runs on six hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

His struggles on the road are indicative of the Mariners overall issues.

In seven starts on the road this season, he’s posted a 2-3 record with a 5.54 ERA. In 39 innings pitched, he’s allowed nine homers with 12 walks and 23 strikeouts.

In eight starts at T-Mobile Park, Miller is putting up Cy Young-numbers. He has a 4-2 record with a 1.82 ERA. In 49 1/3 innings, he’s allowed three homers, walked four batters with 59 strikeouts.