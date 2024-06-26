Woman who killed son, dumped his body in Whitman County, sentenced to 6½ years in prison

Chase Catelli takes a photo with his dog. Catelli loved driving around with his dog at his side, according to his sister. (Courtesy of Crystal Michaels)

A 59-year-old woman who shot and killed her 35-year-old son near Spangle before disposing of his remains in Whitman County was sentenced last week to 6½ years in prison.

Christine Catelli, who originally faced second-degree murder, pleaded guilty June 20 to first-degree manslaughter in the death of Chase Catelli.

Court documents indicate Christine Catelli shot her son in June 2022 at her boyfriend’s home, 1403 W. Jennings Road, where Crystal Michaels, Chase Catelli’s half-sister, said her brother lived on and off.

Christine Catelli removed her son’s head from his torso, wrapped both separately in plastic and disposed of his remains near Rock Lake, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in documents.

In January 2023, she confided in her brother about the killing, and he persuaded her to turn herself into law enforcement.

Her brother told the sheriff’s office he drove her from Western Washington to Spokane County so she could report the crime and assist law enforcement with recovering her son’s remains.

Detectives say she led law enforcement to where she dumped her son’s body and they found human remains wrapped in black plastic, court records show.

Christine Catelli told detectives she shot her son five or six times in the chest and head because she “didn’t want him to suffer.” She said she cut off his head with a saw before dumping his remains.

Michaels told The Spokesman-Review last year her brother had five children. He loved animals and outdoor photography, taking pictures of animals and landscapes. She said he would stop his vehicle on the side of the road and take pictures if he saw an animal.

Michaels said Chase Catelli did everything with his dog.

“His favorite thing to do was just drive around with his dog,” Michaels said. “That was his best friend and really, it was, like, pretty much his only friend other than talking to us.”

Spokane County Superior Court Judge Annette Plese sentenced Christine Catelli to the low end of the 6½-to-8½-year standard sentence range. The low end was recommended by the prosecution and defense, according to documents.

Spokane County Deputy Prosecutor Sharon Hedlund said Christine Catelli’s brother and her other son spoke on her behalf at last week’s plea and sentencing. She said the family members supported the plea agreement, which Hedlund called a “fair” resolution.

The defendant’s limited criminal history and “low risk” to the public were considered in the plea agreement, Hedlund said.

Christine Catelli will be given credit for time served, which has been nearly 1½ years in the Spokane County Jail. She will serve three years of community custody.

Plese ordered her to undergo a substance abuse and mental health evaluation for treatment. She entered drug rehabilitation shortly after killing her son.