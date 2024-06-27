Spokane Public Schools approves superintendent contract extension

Superintendent Adam Swinyard will retain leadership over Spokane Public Schools for at least three more years.

The school board Wednesday approved a renewal of his employment contract, including a $10,000 salary increase. The contract lists Swinyard’s pay as roughly $272,000, up from last year’s $262,000.

The board voted unanimously to approve the contract that starts in July and lasts until July 2027. Other compensation includes 30 days of vacation, 12 days sick leave, and a $750 monthly stipend for use of his personal vehicle.

Swinyard has worked in Spokane Public Schools for over a decade, first joining the district in 2013 as principal of Sacajawea Middle School. Three years later, he was promoted to associate superintendent of the district. In 2020, he assumed his current role as leader of the district.

Spokane Public Schools serves over 29,000 students taught by over 2,200 teachers at 48 schools, plus six alternative learning sites.