WSU’s Jaylen Wells drafted by Memphis Grizzlies with 39th overall pick in NBA Draft

PULLMAN — Washington State’s Jaylen Wells is off the board.

Wells was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies with the 39th overall pick in Thursday’s second round of the NBA Draft, parlaying his one-year run at WSU into becoming the Cougars’ fourth draft selection in the last four years.

Wells, who averaged 12.6 points on 41% shooting from deep last season to earn All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors, goes to a Memphis team that figures to be in contention next season after being decimated by injuries last year. Memphis took Purdue star Zach Edey with the No. 9 pick in Wednesday’s first round.

WSU has now had players selected in consecutive NBA Drafts for the first time since 1996-1997, when Mark Hendrickson and Nate Erdmann were drafted in back-to-back years. Wells also ties former Coug Mo Gueye — who also went No. 39 last year — for WSU’s highest draft pick in the last three years.

A former Division II star at California’s Sonoma State, Wells has carved out a path few have been able to. There are only three active NBA players who came from Division II schools, including the Boston Celtics’ Derrick White. Miami wing Duncan Robinson also started his college career at the Division III level.

Wells, whose best attribute is his perimeter shooting, might tempt Memphis to play him with the big-league club, but he might start in the G-League. That’s because the Grizzlies project to be one of the Western Conference’s best teams, rolling out a rotation that is mostly set in stone.

Wells, who joined the WSU starting lineup in January and helped propel the Cougars to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 16 years, also registered 4.6 rebounds per game — and with a 6-foot-7 frame, he has the physical tools to stay in the league for some time.

He also authored several memorable moments in his short time in Pullman. His game-winning 4-point play to topple then-No. 4 Arizona back in February has already entered program lore. He also led the Cougs in scoring in their NCAA Tournament Round of 32 game, a loss to Iowa State, and he canned several huge shots down the stretch of the regular season to land them in the big dance.

Wells might not be the only former Coug to hear his name called in Thursday’s second round. Forward Isaac Jones is still waiting, and if he does get drafted, WSU will have multiple players selected in the same draft for the first time since 2020, when Malachi Flynn and CJ Elleby were both picked.