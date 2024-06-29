Former Chiefs center Berkly Catton suspected the Kraken were interested with No. 8 draft pick

By Kate Shefte Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Berkly Catton’s scouting report on himself sounded just like … well, a scout.

“I’m a smart, dynamic hockey player,” Catton said shortly after being drafted eighth overall by the Seattle Kraken on Friday night. “When I have the puck on my stick, I believe whatever I do with the next play, it’s going to be in a better position.

“I have the power to change the momentum of a game.”

He also referred to himself as “an 18-year-old kid” who needed to put on muscle and develop on defense.

Perhaps that clear and professional self-advocacy was part of what drew in the Kraken. Catton said he suspected the team was interested during conversations throughout the year and at the Scouting Combine in early June.

He was often nearby if Seattle wanted to chat. Catton has spent the past two full seasons with the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League. He scored Spokane’s final goal in the “Battle of the Sound” game against the Seattle Thunderbirds at the Kraken’s own Climate Pledge Arena on Dec. 27, 2022. The Thunderbirds won that one 7-5.

He registered top-five-pick numbers, with 116 points in 68 WHL games last season. His goal (54) and point totals ranked third and fourth, respectively, among all WHL skaters. But he’s listed at 5-foot-10 and 174 pounds and considered undersized, which might have hurt his draft stock somewhat.

Catton was No. 8 on NHL Central Scouting’s final ranking of North American skaters. By and large, draft experts had him going off the board anywhere from fifth to fifteenth.

“Going in, we thought we had a chance to get him, and when we got to (No.) 8, he was sitting there,” general manager Ron Francis said. “That was the guy we wanted. So we’re excited.”

After he became the Kraken’s first in-state, first-round pick, videos quickly circulated of a Spokane Arena watch party, where several attendees were wearing Kraken jerseys. The room erupted before Seattle center Matty Beniers, on hand in Vegas to announce the pick, finished the first half of “Spokane Chiefs.”

The Kraken had officially led off with a forward – one winger, three centers – in all four of the drafts they had participated in. There was a large pool of high-rated defensemen available after the usual wave of forwards. The Kraken system lacks punch on the blue line. But Francis said they were still looking up the middle.

“Centers are critical, we think,” Francis said. “We just thought where we were, the depth at center was important for us.”

They badly need scoring right now, but adding that aforementioned muscle and defensive skill will take time. If he doesn’t show abilities beyond those 18 years in training camp, he can continue his work in Spokane, where he’s an alternate captain.

Seattle confirmed Catton would be at development camp, which begins Tuesday at Kraken Community Iceplex.

In the meantime Kraken minority owner Marshawn Lynch ushered Catton around the Sphere a bit Friday night and joked, according to Catton, that “everyone from Saskatchewan” was there to support the Saskatoon native. Friday’s experience was surreal, Catton said, and he suspected the full weight hadn’t hit yet.

“I’m just running off pure adrenaline right now,” Catton said.