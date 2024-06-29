Kraken 2024 NHL draft: What to know about each Day 2 selection

Kate Shefte Seattle Times

Julius Miettinen, C

2nd round, 40th overall

Birth date: Jan. 20, 2006

Birthplace: Helsinki, Finland

Position: Forward

Shoots: Left

Height, weight: 6-3, 201

Last team: Everett Silvertips (WHL)

Notable: Played his first 12 years of hockey in his native Finland prior to joining Everett this season. He was named the U.S. Division Rookie of the Year and was a finalist for WHL rookie of the year honors.

Quotable: “Positionally sound and physical, Miettinen’s always in the right spot to push attackers wide and then win possession along the wall. Offensively, he skates every route to push back defenders, creates chaos around the net, and perfectly times rolls off the boards to get open in the slot.” — Elite Prospects

Nathan Villeneuve, C

2nd round, 63rd overall

Birth date: April 13, 2006

Birthplace: Ottawa, Ontario

Position: Center

Shoots: Left

Height, weight: 5-11, 194

Last team: Sudbury Wolves (Ontario Hockey League)

Notable: In March, Jeff Marek of Sportsnet reported that the OHL was looking into allegations that members of the Wolves had placed a bounty on Barrie Colts defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson following his hit on Villeneuve on Jan. 18. It was determined Villeneuve and teammate Evan Konyen “violated the OHL Social Media Policy in a manner detrimental to the welfare of the League.” Villeneuve received a 15-game suspension and Konyen received a 10-game suspension, later reduced to six. The Wolves had nine games remaining in the regular season and Villenueve was allowed to participate in the playoffs. He’s set to serve the remainder in the next regular season.

Quotable: “Villeneuve’s a feisty, high-pace attacker with a lockdown defensive game. When he’s not throwing hits and winning battles, he’s eliminating off-puck threats and pickpocketing the puck carrier. When the puck arrives on his stick, he instantly takes the middle or starts a give-and-go to attack the zone with speed.” — Elite Prospects

Alexis Bernier, D

3rd round, 73rd overall

Birth date: June 21, 2006

Birthplace: Saint-Valérien-de-Milton, Quebec

Position: Defenseman

Shoots: Right

Height, weight: 6-2, 196 pounds

Last team: Baie-Comeau Drakkar (Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League)

Notable: Father David also played in the QMJHL and was drafted twice – first in 1996 in the seventh round (168th overall) by the Edmonton Oilers, then in 1998’s eighth round (205th overall) by the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim.

Quotable: “Smart, proactive defenseman who can do a bit of everything well. Lacks complexity and risk-taking, but could be an effective bottom-pair NHL blue-liner.” — Dobber Prospects

Kim Saarinen, G

3rd round, 88th overall

Birth date: July 22, 2006

Birthplace: Hämeenlinna, Finland

Position: Goaltender

Catches: Left

Height, weight: 6-4, 181

Last team: HPK (Finnish Liiga)

Notable: Saarinen is the third Finnish goaltender the Kraken have selected in three years, after Niklas Kokko (2022) and Visa Vedenpää (2023).

Quotable: “Saarinen brings a unique combination of skill and size to the table. He keeps excellent access to his edges and remains patient when the puck is passed around the zone, capable of making quick adjustments in either direction. He’s also a difficult goaltender to beat on clean shots because of his above-average tracking ability.” — Elite Prospects

Oliver Josephson, C

4th round, 105th overall

Birth date: July 22, 2006

Birthplace: Victoria, British Columbia

Position: Forward

Shoots: Left

Height, weight: 6-1, 190

Last team: Red Deer Rebels (WHL)

Notable: Shares a birthday with the player the Kraken selected just ahead of him, Kim Saarinen. … Dad Mike Josephson, a firefighter, played five WHL seasons with the Kamloops Blazers and Lethbridge Hurricanes. He won the WHL championship with the Hurricanes in 1996-97 and went to the Memorial Cup championship game.

Quotable: “Speedy, intelligent two-way forward with forechecking skill and a projectable frame. Offensive upside is limited, but has a safe floor as a bottom-six Swiss Army knife.” — Dobber Prospects

Clarke Caswell, LW

5th round, 141th overall (acquired Saturday from the Florida Panthers)

Birth date: Feb. 2, 2006

Birthplace: Brandon, Manitoba

Position: Forward

Shoots: Left

Height, weight: 5-11, 176

Last team: Swift Current Broncos (WHL)

Notable: Won the Broncos’ Most Sportsmanlike Player award this March. One of three Broncos to play all 66 games last season and one of the team’s leading scorers throughout, he tallied only 18 penalty minutes.

Quotable: “His most significant strength is his playmaking ability. He is always looking for open teammates and can deliver accurate cross-ice passes into scoring positions. … The next step in Caswell’s development will be working on his shooting. While he can put the puck in the net, his shot could use a bit more work in order to become more effective. Caswell could also benefit from shooting the puck more, as he often elects to pass to teammates rather than take the shot himself.” — The Hockey News

Jakub Fibigr, D

7th round, 202nd overall

Birth date: July 22, 2006

Birthplace: Unicov, Czech Republic

Position: Defenseman

Shoots: Left

Height, weight: 6 foot, 172

Last team: Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

Notable: Make that three players drafted by the Kraken on Saturday with that July 22 birthday. … Just 18 seconds into the first shift of his OHL career, he sent a slap shot past Erie Otters goalie Jacob Gibbons. … Something of a surprise this season, as his last year in Czechia he only totaled 14 points in 43 games. He’s said the faster, quicker, more physical game in North America is better for him.

Quotable: “There were games in which I thought he took pressure well and showed real poise on the puck to navigate past it and make the next play. But there were also other games in which I felt he needed to make better decisions with the puck and was playing above himself. He’s also average-sized. … On the whole, though, he had a strong rookie season in the OHL and played reasonably well at both U18s and the Hlinka.” — The Athletic