50 years ago in Expo history: An increase in vice arrests

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Expo ’74 was proving to be an economic boost to many businesses, including the oldest profession.

Vice arrests in Spokane had skyrocketed.

“We can’t even keep track of how many prostitutes there are,” the head of the Spokane Police Department vice squad said.

Spokane’s regular street-walkers “had to make room for many newcomers.” A vice squad officer said that one local prostitute told him she “counted 30 new girls” that she did not recognize.

From 100 years ago: Hillyard Mayor Pat Brown vowed to “fight this strategy of the consolidation clique,” and “fight it hard.”

The “consolidation clique” referred to the Hillyard business people who wanted Hillyard to be annexed to Spokane after several unsuccessful attempts. The pro-annexation group intended to get a new vote on the ballot in a special election, citing an “emergency” situation. Hillyard’s town government had been nearly paralyzed by factional disputes over the last two years.

Yet Brown said that “no emergency exists and this movement for consolidation is merely the ranting of a small clique.”

The annexation vote in March lost by a tiny margin, and supporters claimed that many who voted against it were now in favor of it, following months of civic chaos.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1938: Superman 1st appears in DC Comics’ Action Comics Series issue #1.

1992 South African ANC President Nelson Mandela meets with UN Secretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali at Dakar.