State 2A/1A: Clarkston girls drop into consolation bracket after semifinal loss to Lynden

By Jerrel Swenning The Spokesman-Review

YAKIMA – Second -seeded Lynden held the fifth-seeded Clarkston girls to 19 points in the second half Friday to defeat the Bantams 61-43 in a State 2A tournament semifinal in the Yakima Valley SunDome.

The loss sends the Bantams (25-2) into a rematch with No. 4 Prosser for third and fifth places at 11:15 a.m. Saturday. Prosser handed Clarkston its first loss of the season in last weekend’s regional round.

Ryan Combs scored a team-high 10 points for the Bantams, who shot just 25.5% from the field.

Payton Mills totaled 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Lions, who will play for their first championship since 2020.

Clarkston will earn its first trophy since its 2012 championship.

1A

Girls

Deer Park 43, Lynden Christian 42: Ashlan Bryant scored 22 points and the Stags advanced to the Class 1A championship game against top seed Nooksack Valley in Yakima on Saturday at 9 p.m.

Lakeside 61, Seattle Academy 45: Rylee Darnold scored 15 points and Ayanna Tobeck totaled 14 points and seven rebounds as the Eagles advanced to the trophy round.

Lakeside will play Cashmere at 9:30 a.m. Saturday for fourth and sixth places.

The Eagles forced 19 turnovers to overcome the 61.5% clip the Cardinals shot in the first half, and led by 13 at the half.

Boys

Freeman 78, King’s 56: Tanner Goldsmith connected on a tournament-record eight 3-pointers en route to 37 points and the Eagles (22-4) pulled away to advance to Saturday’s trophy round.

Freeman will play Seton Catholic at 8 a.m. for fourth and sixth places.

Goldsmith connected on 12 of 17 shots, including an 8-for-11 effort on 3-pointers for Freeman, which stretched a four-point lead after the first quarter into an eight-point halftime edge.

Caleb Grant added 13 points for the Eagles, and Colton Wells had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Seton Catholic 49, Riverside 40: Daniel Schneider scored a game-high 15 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Cougars ended the Rams’ season.

Seton Catholic opened a six-point lead before Riverside (18-8) trimmed it to two going into the fourth quarter. The Rams were held to seven points in the final quarter.

Cole Waldron scored 12 points and Jake Gaffaney grabbed 10 rebounds for the Rams.