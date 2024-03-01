Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Skyler D. Bragg and Sarah A. Young, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

NWI Serrano LLC v. Tracy Bentz, et al., restitution of premises.

Quarry Apartments LLC v. Jaylah Morris, restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Saree Clayton, restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Summer Bailey, et al., restitution of premises.

Vintage at Spokane LLC v. Linda Cox, et al., restitution of premises.

Cedar Summit Estates Phase I LLC v. Leslie Torres, et al., restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates Phase III LLC v. Christine Warrene, et al., restitution of premises.

Cedar Forest Estates LLC v. David Fullmer, restitution of premises.

Andrew Girgis, et al. v. Justin Ramirez, restitution of premises.

Hastings Road LLC v. Ronald S. Lajkan, et al., restitution of premises.

B101 LLC v. Travis Boot, restitution of premises.

5th & Washington Apartments LLC v. Brandy Ward, et al., restitution of premises.

Judy Moss v. Jennifer Schultz, restitution of premises.

Bains & Bolina Two LLC v. Andre Parks, restitution of premises.

Moland Management Company v. Kelly Ezenyimulu, et al., restitution of premises.

Moland Management Company v. Mia Deaflad, et al., restitution of premises.

Russel L. Cazier v. Doctors Associates Inc., et al.

12423 Mansfield Spokane LLC v. Cassandra Lyngstad, restitution of premises.

12423 Mansfield Spokane LLC v. Briana Steele, et al., restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 East Mansfield Owner III LLC v. Charlie Patrick, et al., restitution of premises.

Liberty Lake 297 DE LLC v. Bradley Hoots, et al., restitution of premises.

Cedar Chateau Estates LLC v. Raymond Lee, restitution of premises.

Liberty Lake 297 DE LLC v. Justin Curtis, et al., restitution of premises.

12423 Mansfield Spokane LLC v. Kenneth Dahl Sr., restitution of premises.

12423 Mansfield Spokane LLC v. Debra Severson, et al., restitution of premises.

12423 Mansfield Spokane LLC v. Nicholas Kobylensky, restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Chandra Beauregard, restitution of premises.

State of Washington v. Vintage Marine of Spokane LLC, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Krutz, Zinaida V. and Yuriy S.

Priestly, Pamela J. and Stewart, Brandon P.

Bruno, Kendra R. and Montgomery, Angus W.G.

Ehli, Levi R. and Brandi R.

Thorson, Elisa A. and Ryan, Robert E. Jr.

Olson, Ashley M. and William K.V.S.

Ellis, Katie D. and Dylan S.

Christensen, Dale G. and Marilyn B.

Marmon, Samantha R. and Alex E.

Rapier, Nicholas and Delaney

Bridges, Ariahna and Jackson, Jessica

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Haley A. Smith, 35; 24 months in residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jermaine J. Green, 38; $1,933.91 restitution, 158 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide – driving while intoxicated.

Ronald R. Trujillo, 60; $700 restitution, 100 months in prison, 20 months probation, after pleading guilty to four counts of second-degree child molestation.

Michael S. Aschenbach, 49; 64 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

James R. McCormick, 31; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, third-degree assault and third-degree theft.

Matthew J. Ackley, 19; 26 days in jail with 26 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief and first-degree theft.

Cody S. Gary, 36; 11 days in jail with 11 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle and fourth-degree assault.

Joshua P. Boleck, 34; 136 days in jail with 44 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of two counts of violation of order.

Jason R. Degler, 36; 90 days in jail with 90 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to attempted residential burglary.

Ernest E. Greenlee, 57; 280 days in jail with 148 days credit for time served, six months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Michael L. Hill, 43; 123 days in jail with 123 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Michael S. Todd, 24; 71 days in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Paul G. Little, 38; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to false statement, alteration or forgery – certificate of title.

Eric C. Nicklas, 33; $1,543.17 restitution, 54 days in jail with 54 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Jose M. Matthews, 43; $2,530 restitution. 134 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Robert R. Layton, 58; $9,044.92 restitution, four days in jail with four days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

John L. Crabtree, 61; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree criminal trespass.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Larry J. Munyon, 60; $800 restitution, one day in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to luring a child or developmentally disabled person.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Matt J. Zmarlak, Medical Lake; debts of $77,071.

Earle W. Doohan, Spokane; debts of $56,531.

Carole M. LaFors, Colville; debts of $27,033.

Brett A. Lawrence, Spokane Valley; debts of $11,565.

Janelle M. Baker, Spokane Valley; debts of $37,048.

Jeannette M. McNally, Spokane; debts of $10,048.

Kimberley A. Cole, Spokane; debts of $329,529.

Lisa M. McArthur, Spokane; debts of $54,023.

Breanna L. Weidemier, Spokane; debts not listed.

Andrew S. Heth and Kathleen M. Heth, Spokane; debts of $268,754.

Robia R. Conko, Spokane; debts of $2,653.

Alexander M. True, Cheney; debts of $81,076.

Rosanna M. Buckner, Coulee City, Wash.; debts of $141,572.

Hailee D. Rudd, Spokane; debts of $34,917.

David Garcia Tadeo and Anna L. Garcia, Royal City, Wash.; debts of $258,975.

Teresa J. Carpenter, Mead; debts of $99,244.

Joshua M. Dugger and Angela L. Dugger, Moses Lake; debts of $87,437.

Wage-earner petitions

Ernest T. Mace, Liberty Lake; debts of $112,372.

Ryan C. Mahaney, Moses Lake; debts not listed.

Brenda K. Williams and Roger R. Williams, Spokane; debts of $192,485.