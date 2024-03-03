50 years ago in Expo history: Spokane launches ‘Spurce Up Spokane – Company’s Coming!” campaign

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

In advance of Expo ’74, Spokane launched its “Spruce Up Spokane – Company’s Coming!” drive with a full page ad in The Spokesman-Review.

“Our city needs sprucing up every Spring … but in Expo ’74 year even more so,” said the ad. “… With this ‘company’ just around the corner, it’s time to start “scrubbing down’ our city to make it match the clean, beautiful nature of our fabulous World’s Fair ‘… to conform to ’tomorrow’s fresh new environment.’”

The ad, sponsored by dozens of Spokane businesses, urged people to “straighten that rickety fence, give it a coat of paint,” and haul away rubbish. it also recommended planting new shrubs and flower beds.

From 100 years ago: “I am the E.C. or exalted cyclops” of the Spokane order of Ku Klux Klan,” admitted Spokane pastor C.A. Rexroad of the Corbin Park Methodist Episcopal Church (South).

This announcement caused an immediate uproar among his fellow ministers, the local American Legion (of which Rexroad was the former chaplain) and the Washington National Guard (of which he was the current chaplain).

The president of the Spokane Ministerial Association said “I think it is un-American.” The American Legion commander said he “didn’t approve of it.” The National Guard commander said it was not “good policy.”

The Boy Scouts, who had a troop in Rexroad’s church, said they did not want to be connected with Klan policies in any way.

When Rexroad was asked what effect his Klan leadership would have on the Boy Scouts, he replied, “It’s an example for them to follow.”