Razor clams are back on the menu: WA announces 11 days of clam digs

If You Go

From Thursday to March 11, people can go clamming from noon to midnight, during the afternoon and evening low tides. From March 12 to 17, people can go for the morning and early afternoon tides, from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Later clamming dates through the rest of March and April have been set but are tentative.

For more information, including which beaches to go to on what days, visit https://st.news/RazorClams.

Fish and Wildlife also has directions on how to dig for clams, as well as a few recipes, at https://st.news/ClammingHowTo.