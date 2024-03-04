Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Daniel Gafurama and Ancille Nyiraneza, both of Spokane.

Charles L. Kimmelman and Jennifer L. Jones, both of Spokane.

Zachary I. Fobar and Brianna T. Higashihara, both of Spokane.

Anthony J. Santora, of Spokane Valley, and Brooklynn M. Jordan, of Spokane.

Kevin D. Glidden and Yvonne G. Miller, both of Spokane Valley.

Kasey D. Kelly and Mikenzie L. Penna, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Danielle Briceno v. Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Company, complaint for damages.

Rustic Ridge LLC v. Burton Schwindt, restitution of premises.

Terence M. Tombari, et al. v. Kondolas Furniture Washington LP, et al., complaint.

Pacifica University MHP LLC v. Angela Marrietta, restitution of premises.

Montgomery Court Apartments LLC v. Niya A. Alexander, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Erik A. Penoyer, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. John Haney, restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Jay Haywood, restitution of premises.

Todd Harnetiaux v. Luae Benlitifah, complaint for damages.

Northwest Open Access Network, et al. v. Burleson Road Investments LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Dezellem, Nathan T. and Kathleen I.

Rotinski, Charity and Brayman, Billyjoe

Keaton, Paul and Heutmaker, Shannon

Peterson, Jess D. and Onyett, Danielle S.

Julian, Frank and Karen

Olson, Terrance and Jennifer E.

Young, Justin M. and Nicodemus, Lyda

Nielsen, Christian M. and Sarina J.

Donatelli, Sahteevah A. and Tedrow, Cody J.

Williams, Alexx J. and Breana R.

Strand, Patrick and Courtney

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Matthew P. Cornell, 40; 24 months in prison with 407 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Korey M. Wieder, 23; $288.85 restitution, 25 days in jail with 25 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree possession of stolen property and third-degree malicious mischief.

Gertrude E. Wood, 49; $699.50 restitution, three days in jail with three days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Michael R. Hiatt, 42; 39 days in jail with 39 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Belsa Aneo, 50; 102 months in prison, life on probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree rape.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Peter A. Kimani, 37; 23 days in jail, after being found guilty of two counts of driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.