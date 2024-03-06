Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Emry A.S. McKinney and Peyton E. Zschoche, both of Spokane.

Jeremy E. Pointer and Camille A. Jenkins, both of Spokane.

Jerry O. Moffett and Tori A. Wright, both of Medical Lake.

Kejai Laneab and Isabella Milne, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Estate of Betty McIntyre v. Joanne McIntyre, et al., restitution of premises.

Steve Drymon v. Gary Oleson, et al., restitution of premises.

12423 Mansfield (Spokane) LLC v. Catherine Schneider, restitution of premises.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Thomas A. Seim, complaint for property damages.

Roxanne T. Smith v. Amazon.com Services LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bonnema, Eric and Carolina

Smith, Mery and Eric L.

Hughes, Mallory K. and Hendron, Alex K.

Honey, Timothy M. and Crystal R.

Carlson, Molly A. and Terrance E.

Miller, Anna M. and Kirt L.

Reik, Rebekah R. and Ronald A. III

Bettin, Gena M. and Bettin, Noah A.

Moses, Jermaine G. and Frasier, Jonothen L.

Duperault, Trang Y.T. and Uriah J.

Binford-Davidson, Aaron M. and Aurora D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Elijah G. De La Rosa, 30; 119 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Mohammad A. Jalhoom, 26; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and failure to register as a sex or kidnap offender.

Jackie D. McPeak, 47; 30 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Sabastian R. Nelson, 31; $2,500 restitution, 44 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Sarah A. Livingston, 40; $699.98 restitution, three months in jail with 241 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Scott B. Delago, 41; $1,216.79 restitution, 12.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 12.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and second-degree malicious mischief.

Jonathan I. Mann, 45; $200 restitution, two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Augustus K. Skelton, 23; 27 days in jail with 27 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and first-degree theft.

Joshua E. England, 37; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Richard J. Aguirre, 59; 300 months in prison with 373 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of first-degree murder.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Taelor M. Zacherle, 27; 26 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

John A. Bivens, 41; 33 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to felony driving while intoxicated.

Daytona Morgan, 30; $7,912 restitution, 61 days in jail with 61 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft, forgery and two counts of third-degree malicious mischief.

John A. Chilberg, 29; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Desaray J. Jolly, 38; four days in jail with four days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Zachariah J. Coning, 37; $500 restitution, one month in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault of a child.

Terrance C. Winfrey, 21; 54 days in jail with 54 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Kelsie J. Aitken, 19; 90 days in jail with 90 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and third-degree assault.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Jonathon L. Stapleton, 27; 39 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Corbin W. Finigan, 29; 20 days in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex or kidnap offender.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Julie R. Bonifer, 31; 42 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and two counts of protection order violation.

David G. Castillo, 46; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Tiara R. Goodenough, 26; 64 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

John P. Hopkins, 42; 13 days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.

Jaysen M. Kuhn, 53; 90 days electronic home monitoring, after pleading guilty of protection order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Dennis R. Richardson, 64; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Shea L. Russell, 22; three days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of protection order violation.

Huston Shoniber, 30; three days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree malicious mischief.

Winston N. Smith, 27; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Sean I. Swanson, 31; 32 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.