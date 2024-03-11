Recap and highlights: Gonzaga catches fire in second half, beats San Francisco 89-77 in WCC semifinals

By Jim Meehan The Spokesman-Review

LAS VEGAS – What happens in Las Vegas seems to happen every March at the West Coast Conference Tournament.

Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s in the championship game – maybe the closest thing to a safe bet in the gambling capital of the U.S.

The second-seeded Zags rallied from an eight-point deficit in the first half to handle No. 3 San Francisco 89-77 Monday at Orleans Arena. No. 1 Saint Mary’s dismantled No. 4 Santa Clara 79-65 in the first semifinal.

So, for the 12th time in 16 tournaments held at Orleans Arena, the Zags (25-6) and Gaels (25-7) will clash for the championship. Gonzaga is 8-3 in those meetings.

The Zags will play for the WCC title for the 27th straight season.

This one was pretty much a replay of Gonzaga’s 86-68 victory over the Dons at the Chase Center on Feb. 29. GU led by 1 at halftime in that game before catching fire in the closing half. A similar storyline unfolded in Monday’s semifinal.

No one was hotter than Gonzaga’s Ben Gregg. The junior forward didn’t make a shot in the first half – 0 of 4 from the field, 0 of 3 behind the 3-point arc – while pulling down eight rebounds.

Youtube

Gregg buried four 3-pointers in the first 6:25 of the second half, including two in a row trailing the break that gave Gonzaga a 63-47 lead.

Gregg wasn’t alone. Nolan Hickman had 15 of his 20 points in the second half. Anton Watson was steady throughout and finished with 17 points. Ryan Nembhard added 16 points and 12 assists. Gregg added 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Gonzaga made 10 of its first 11 shots, including 6 of 7 3-pointers, to open the second half.

The Dons tailored their defense to slow down GU’s Graham Ike, who scored 48 points in the teams’ first two meetings. It worked to some degree as Ike was limited to 10 points, ending his streak of seven consecutive games with at least 20 points, but the Zags still found numerous scoring options.

Gonzaga trailed most of the first half and fell behind by 35-27 after repeatedly losing track of the Dons’ better shooters (Marcus Williams, Malik Thomas and Ndewedo Newbury and Ryan Beasley).

Those four combined for seven first-half 3-pointers as the Dons led for 12-plus minutes before Gonzaga finally heated up late in the half. The Zags scored 11 unanswered points to move on top 38-35.

Watson scored inside, Ike fed Hickman for a 3-pointer and Dusty Stromer connected on a 3-pointer after a Nembhard offensive rebound. Nembhard capped the run with a mid-range jumper before USF’s Jonathan Mogbo hit a bank shot just before the buzzer to cut GU’s lead to 38-37.

Gonzaga reached the 25-win mark for the 17th consecutive season.

BOX SCORE

Dave Boling: Call him what you will, this season ‘little Ben Gregg’ has grown into ‘Mr. Zag’ In an 89-77 win over San Francisco in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Monday at the Orleans Arena, Ben Gregg became The Man. | Read more

‘Always going to be a bar fight.’ No. 17 Gonzaga expecting familiar battle with No. 21 Saint Mary’s in WCC title game LAS VEGAS – After more than two decades, there aren’t many adjectives or descriptions that haven’t been used when characterizing the nature of basketball games between Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s. | Read more

TV take: Gonzaga finds familiar second-half success over San Francisco in WCC tournament win A late start due to the game before on ESPN2 running long? Check. The obligatory start on another ESPN channel, this time ESPNU? Check again. Dave Flemming and Sean Farnham waiting in Las Vegas? Trifecta. Yep, it was another West Coast Conference tournament semifinal, complete with the same storyline we’ve all seen for years. And a couple times earlier this season. | Read more

Difference makers: Ben Gregg’s 3-point flurry helps Gonzaga cruise in second half of WCC semifinal Ryan Nembhard | Read more

First half

18:59 – GU 2, SF 0: Nembhard feeds Watson for a dunk to open the scoring. Zags got the ball back after a missed 3 from Gregg.

15:57 – GU 7, SF 5: Zags out to a 7-2 lead, but the Dons pull back and will have a chance at two free throws when play resumes after Ike is called for a foul.

GU opens 3 of 8 from the field, while SF is 2 of 7.

11:46 – SF 16, GU 12: Gonzaga weathers an 8-0 Dons run and lengthy shooting drought by getting to the free throw line. Zags will shoot two at the other end of the U12 media timeout.

GU hasn’t hit a shot from the field in 3:55. Dons letting it fly from deep, 3 of 8 on 3s in the early going.

6:52 – SF 28, GU 23: Newbury hits his second wide-open 3 of the game and the Zags call a timeout, Few upset at allowing the open look.

USF on a 6-0 run, before that Nembhard helped GU snap its drought and briefly take the lead with a 3-pointer and a layup off a steal.

2:26 – SF 35, GU 29: Dons build their largest lead of the game, but the Zags cut it back and Gregg will shoot two free throws on the other end of the U4 media timeout.

USF is living by the 3, shooting 7 of 15 in the half. Zags finding success in transition.

Nembhard and Watson lead GU with nine points apiece. Gregg is 0 of 4 from the field, but has seven rebounds. Ike with just four points on 2 of 7 shooting, struggling against Mogbo.

Williams leads USF with 11 points, Thomas adds eight.

0:54 – GU 36, SF 35: Zags snatch the lead back in a blink, on a 9-0 run thanks to 3-pointers from Hickman and Stromer. Nembhard collected his own rebound and kicked it back to the freshman, who subbed in for Watson with foul trouble.

San Francisco calls timeout.

Halftime

For the third time this season, only one point separates Gonzaga and San Francisco at halftime, with GU ahead 38-37 in the WCC tournament semifinal at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

The Zags surged to the lead late and Ryan Nembhard hit a jumper to give them a 3-point advantage in the closing seconds. The Dons hustled down the court and Jonathan Mogbo hit a basket at the buzzer.

Nembhard leads GU with 11 points and five assists. Anton Watson adds nine points.

Ryan Nembhard knocks in the midrange shot but Jonathan Mogbo finishes at the buzzer on the other end. #Gonzaga went on an 11-2 run to lead #USF 38-37 at the half. pic.twitter.com/lQOggMWsEo — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) March 12, 2024

Second half

19:46 – GU 40, SF 37: Hickman hits a runner to open the scoring in the second half.

17:50 – GU 45, SF 39: Gregg hits a 3 and the Dons call a timeout to try and slow a strong start from GU.

15:34 – GU 51, SF 43: Gregg hits another 3 and Nembhard is called for a foul on the other end to signal the U16 media timeout.

Zags have a 13-6 advantage since halftime. Nembhard and Watson still lead with 11 points apiece, but Hickman and Gregg are up to nine apiece.

13:32 – GU 63, SF 47: Gregg hits back-to-back trailing 3s and USF calls another timeout. Zags on a 12-2 run and Gregg has a team-high 15 points.

Dons going to have to answer quick.

10:27 – GU 68, SF 52: San Francisco finally gets a shot to fall, but it’s been all Zags in the second half. Nembhard up to 14 points and nine assists, he’ll soon join Gregg with a double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds).

Ike was called for a technical foul and went to the bench.

7:41 – GU 72, SF 58: Zags get to the line at the U8 media timeout. GU in full control here.

5:03 – GU 81, SF 68: Dons hit a 3-pointer and call a timeout. On the other end, though. Nembhard throws a perfect pass through two defenders for his 10th assist. If anything show’s how well the GU guard is playing right now its that play. Nembhard with 14 points, 10 assists and zero turnovers.

What a pass from Ryan Nembhard through traffic pic.twitter.com/YGcqRXx0rc — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) March 12, 2024

2:40 – GU 83, SF 70: Zags on a cold streak, have missed their last four shots.

0:48 – GU 85, SF 74: Nembhard headed to the line and that will about do it. Zags on their way to the WCC championship game.

Starting 5: Zags sticking with Nembhard (12.8 ppg), Hickman (14), Ike (16.9), Watson (14.2) and Gregg (8.6). GU has only lost one game with Gregg as a starter. Dons rolling out Thomas (11.5 ppg), Sharvjamts (8.1), Williams (14), Mogbo (14.5) and Newbury (9.3).

Pregame

Gonzaga is used to coming home from Las Vegas with hardware. Even so, this year they’ll be playing the role of underdog.

The second-seeded Bulldogs (24-6, No. 17 AP) open West Coast Conference Tournament play tonight against the No. 3 seed San Francisco Dons (23-9) at the Orleans Arena.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2, following the other semifinal between Saint Mary’s and Santa Clara.

The Zags, winners of eight straight, have been playing their best basketball of the season of late, having scored convincing wins over the other three teams in the WCC tourney field to close the season.

Still, they come into Monday’s game feeling slighted.

Gonzaga was shut out of the WCC postseason awards, which rubbed some players on the team.

“Some guys aren’t too happy,” GU’s Braden Huff, a WCC all-freshman team selection said. “There’s some motivation for some guys on our team. I think we’re going to use that, just come out strong in these next couple games.”

We’ll see how that plays out on the court. GU beat USF twice this year: 77-72 in Spokane on Jan. 25 and 86-68 in San Francisco on Feb. 29.

Zags will meet third-seeded San Francisco in the semifinals

- Monday, 8:30 p.m. Pacific

- ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/jH2fZGayXq — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) March 10, 2024

#Gonzaga up two places to No. 17 in the AP Top 25. Bulldogs jumped ahead of #WSU, which fell to No. 22. #SMC up two spots to No. 21. — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) March 11, 2024

Series history

Gonzaga holds a 73-22 all-time series lead over San Francisco and has won the last 29 meetings with the Dons.

That’s not to say recent games haven’t been competitive. USF has come within five points of beating GU twice the past two years and lost by nine in last year’s WCC tournament.

Team stats

Individual leaders

Game preview

No. 17 Gonzaga, San Francisco fired up for clash in WCC Tournament semifinals Coaches and players can be highly creative when it comes to generating sources of motivation. And sometimes it just shows up gift-wrapped and already assembled. Gonzaga and San Francisco squared off just 11 days ago – the Zags cruised 86-68 at the Chase Center – and both enter Monday’s matchup in the West Coast Conference semifinals at Orleans Arena with sizable chips on their shoulders. | Read more

Key matchup: Round 3 for USF’s Jonathan Mogbo, Gonzaga’s Graham Ike The first few seconds of Saturday’s San Francisco-Portland game in the West Coast Conference Tournament couldn’t have been more unsettling for the Dons. The next 39 minutes and 58 seconds? Not so much. | Read more

More on the Zags

Four out: Gonzaga writers Theo Lawson, Jim Meehan discuss WCC awards, pivotal moments of season In our last edition of “Four Out,” we explored Gonzaga’s chances of getting back to the NCAA Tournament and whether an at-large bid was still realistic for a Bulldogs team that had just suffered its fifth loss of the season at Santa Clara. | Read more

Dave Boling: Amid the toughest stretch in recent history, Gonzaga stayed composed and found an identity in the process The Zags had swallowed the humility of slipping out of the national rankings for the first time in almost eight years, shuffled the lineup and rotation a bit, and fought back into the top 25. But the impressive revival could have unraveled without a strong final regular-season weekend, on the road at San Francisco and Saint Mary’s. | Read more

Gonzaga moves up two spots to No. 17 in AP Top 25 Gonzaga can thank one of longest oldest rivals, and a future West Coast Conference foe, for its latest bump in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings. | Read more

Second seed has served ‘underdog’ Gonzaga well at WCC Tournament Gonzaga’s experience as a No. 2 seed in the West Coast Conference Tournament ranges from the first tourney in 1987 – that didn’t go well – to last year’s event in Las Vegas – that did go well. The Zags don’t seem to mind the underdog label or wearing their navy or black uniforms at the conference tournament, but it hasn’t happened all that often. | Read more

9577