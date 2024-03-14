Updated Fri., March 15, 2024 at 10:50 a.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jakob J. Wegner and Ana B. Balades De Andrade, both of Medical Lake.

Davontae J. Daniels and Solicia R. Luna Verduzco, both of Spokane.

Michael L. Knudtson and Angela M. Escobar Yarce, both of Deer Park.

Jeffrey E. Stawkowski and Deborah K. Reininger, both of Medical Lake.

Diego D. Tercero, of Spokane and Gabriela L. Castaneda, of Spokane Valley.

David E. Dupree and Teri K. Delany, both of Spokane.

Stephen B. Jarman and Heather R. Marsh, both of Medical Lake.

Matthew R. Dempsey and Lynnette M. Paurus, both of Spokane.

Anthony A. Chaffin, of Spokane and Gina M. Fila, of Yuma, Arizona.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Tooney Lunes LLC v. Vicky Leavey, et al., restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Ashley Sharr, restitution of premises.

Kayla Brown v. Joshua C. Hunt, et al., medical malpractice.

SHC Lifestage Inc. v. NW Health and Wellness AHF LLC, money claimed owed.

NWI Velo LLC v. Zachary Bonham, restitution of premises.

12423 Mansfield LLC v. Alexander Iaman, et al., restitution of premises.

Cooper George LLC v. Renee Cole, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Monica Mueller, restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. Angelina Richards, restitution of premises.

CSC Riverton Realty LLC v. Jose Marmolejo, et al., restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Garland McMahan, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Alyssa Ventura, et al., restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Jill Gagner, restitution of premises.

Richard Smith v. Horizon Retail Corporation, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

De Leon, Edwar K. and Estrada, Nory C.

Carmody, Tara D. and Cameron R.

Duckett, Timothy and Melissa

Viola, Anna R. and Michael R.

Brown, Tara K. and Jeremy M.

Bush, Stacey M. and Robert T.

Zinn, Jalina M. and Merrit A.

Heinen, Gregory C. and Kailyn

McNinch, Ashley D. and John H.

Santos Ojeda, Jose L. and Carlson, Shantel A.

Mallgren, Deidre R. and Anthony B.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Christina M. Woods, 40; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Bradley J. Luiten, 29; 10 days in jail with 10 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances, second-degree identity theft, possession of stolen mail and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Shiloh K. Kelley, 44; five days on a DOC work crew, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Gregory T. Perez, 46; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree premises trespass.

Nathan R. Robson, 37; one day in jail, after being found guilty of operating a vehicle without identification.

Jesse Santiago, 59; 90 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Jaystin Stanger, 23; 11 days in jail, after being found guilty of pedestrian vehicular interference.

Kevin R. Wenzel, 37; one day in jail, after being found guilty of theft.