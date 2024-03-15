Baseball

College: Pac-12: Washington State at UCLA, 2 p.m. Nonconference: Gonzaga at Wichita State, noon; Bellevue vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC (DH), 1 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Pacific (DH), noon.

High school: Nonleague: Deer Park at Rogers, noon; Deer Park vs. Pullman at Rogers, 2:30 p.m.; North Central at Shadle Park, 4.

Basketball

College men: Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas: TBA.

Golf

College men: Whitworth at Willamette Valley Cup in Salem, 9 a.m.

College women: Gonzaga at Low Country Invitational in Hilton Head, South Carolina; Eastern Washington, Idaho at Red Rocks Invitational in Sedona, Arizona, 8 a.m.

Hockey

WHL: Tri-City at Spokane, 6:05 p.m.

Soccer

Men: USL League One: Richmond vs. Spokane at ONE Spokane Stadium, 2 p.m.

High school boys: Nonleague: East Valley at Northwest Christian; College Place at Clarkston, both noon.

Softball

College: Pac-12: Washington at Arizona, 4 p.m. NWC: Linfield at Whitworth (DH), noon. NWAC: CC Spokane at Treasure Valley (DH), 11 a.m.; North Idaho at Blue Mountain (DH), noon.

High school: Nonleague: Clarkston vs. Orting at Ephrata High, 10 a.m.; Rogers at Medical Lake (DH), Deer Park vs. Pullman at Lincoln Middle School, both noon; Clarkston at Ephrata, 2 p.m.

Tennis

College men: Nonconference: Gonzaga at Portland State, 10 a.m. Big Sky: Idaho at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.

College women: NWC: Whitworth at Willamette, 11 a.m.

Track and field

College: Washington State, Gonzaga, Eastern Washington at Sam Adams Classic at Whitworth, noon.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.