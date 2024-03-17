On the air
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB Spring Training
10 a.m.: Boston vs. Minnesota MLB
1 p.m.: L.A. Angels vs. Milwaukee MLB
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Miami at Philadelphia ESPN
5 p.m.: Portland at Chicago Root+
7 p.m.: New York at Golden State ESPN
Hockey, NHL
5:30 p.m.: Washington at Calgary NHL
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB Spring Training
1 p.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change