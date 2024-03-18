This day in Expo history: As many as 30,000 people visit fair grounds amid construction

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Between 25,000 and 30,000 people visited the Expo ’74 grounds for the last time before it would be closed off until opening day in May.

They strolled past the under-construction pavilions and took guided tours. They also attended the dedication of a plaque on Cannon (Crystal) Island, in honor of early Spokane missionaries, the Rev. Henry Cowley and his wife. Six other plaques, dedicated to other influential names in Spokane history, including Father Joseph Cataldo and Chief Spokane Garry, would be installed later.

The Expo ’74 site would be fenced off and closed for reasons of security and safety. The closure would come a day too late for one weekend visitor, a 17-year-old who entered a restricted area and fell down a 25-foot shaft. He was in fair condition at Sacred Heart Medical Center.

From 100 years ago: Great Northern Railroad officials announced plans to build the largest roundhouse in the Northwest in their rail yards at Hillyard.

The 72-stall roundhouse would replace the current roundhouse, that was “so small that many road engines are parked on nearby sidings following their runs, for weeks at a time.” It held only 24 engines.

Work was scheduled to begin in the summer.

