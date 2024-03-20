Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Thomas J. Kelderhouse, of Challam Bay, Wash., and Chelsey D. Fanara, of Spokane.

Benjamin A.L. Rathbun and Meagan E. Lane-Olson, both of Spokane.

Daniel W. McNamara and Jenna C. Petsche, both of Dubuque, Iowa.

Jeffrey J. Hoffman and Brook S. Strang, both of Spokane.

Matthew S. Cannata and Hannah R. Stepan, both of Spokane.

Kurtis M. Pasby and Ellie J. Murphy, both of Mead.

Benjamin Bani and Evelani Anok, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Estate of Rick R. Krupke v. Nichole R. Krupke, restitution of premises.

Windemere Equity Brokers LLC v. Haley McKenna, et al., restitution of premises.

Windemere Equity Brokers LLC v. Karen Chochran, restitution of premises.

Gary Johnson v. Louis Kiprugo, et al., complaint for property damages.

Purco Fleet Services Inc. v. Eric Shaw, money claimed owed.

Paul R. Hoerner, et al. v. Joseph H. Havens, et al., seeking quiet title.

Deer Creek Investors VII LLC v. Angelica Joseia, et al., restitution of premises.

At Home Management Co. LLC v. Nolan Laplante, et al., restitution of premises.

Burke’s Restoration LLC v. CV the James LLC, complaint.

Permiter Security Group LLC v. Max J. Kuney Company, et al., complaint for damages and foreclosure of public works lien.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Avery, Madelyn M. and Nathaniel L.

Wheat, Scott and Millie L.

Yasmenko, Nicole D. and Yuriy N.

Crum, Brian and Brown, Heidi

Weirich, Daniel J. and Anderson, Celina B.

Van Guilder, Sharyl and Gerald

Gallaway, Jeffrey and Kelsey

Mathiason, Jennifer M. and Justin C.

Campbell, Carrie A. and Timothy J.

Kaczor-Chandler, Sydney A. and Caleb C.

Trobee, Norman D. and Nancy D.

Duffy-Seely, Noreen L. and Makoto L.

Hill, Riley and Dante

Cash, Tyler D. and Jeffries, Madisyn L.

Wohlers, Elijah C. and Breona N.

Horner, Jamian R. and Frost, Patricia D.L.

Hernandez Mora, Iris R. and Gonzalez, Efrain

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Chase M. Carter, 30; 146 days in jail with 146 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Corey L. West, 34; 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order and residential burglary – domestic violence.

Alex J. Hafer, 34; one month in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Shaeline M. Smith, 31; 18 days in jail with 18 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts criminal mischief.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Darell A. Harris, 38; $4,277.72 restitution, 54 days in jail with 54 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Jesse G. Azure, 43; 19 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Jesse Q. Cabrera Jr., 25; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault, protection order violation and reckless driving.

Deedra A. Conner, 53; 30 days electronic home monitoring, after pleading guilty to third-degree malicious mischief – physical damage.

Donald R. Cotton, 40; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Katiera L. Powers, 50; 14 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of protection order violation.

Sarah K. Scafide, 24; 17 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Michel L. Shrader, 44; 30 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree malicious mischief.