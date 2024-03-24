Horoscopes 3/24

By Georgia Nicols King Features Syndicate

Happy Birthday for Sunday, March 24, 2024: You are passionate about issues; however, you appear tranquil and uncomplicated. It’s important for you that your achievements are recognized. Fortunately, this is the year you can expect it to happen. Kudos, awards and acknowledgment of your efforts will come your way. Bravo!

ARIES (March 21-April 19)  It’s a lovely day to socialize! However, you might keep your social plans private, because you prefer it this way. Whatever transpires might ultimately increase your wealth or boost your income. No surprise, because with the Sun and Mercury in your sign, this is your winning day! Tonight: Cooperate.

This Week: Monday can be intense with partners. The rest of the week is easy.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)  Your interactions with groups, clubs and friends will be upbeat and positive today. Make an effort to get involved. (Get dressed.) You might be attracted to someone who is creative or artistic. The people you meet will expand your world. Tonight: Work.

This Week: Stay cool on Monday’s Lunar Eclipse. Then relax.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)  This will be a happy day for you, because you make a wonderful impression on bosses, parents and people in authority. You make such a great impression, some might strike up a romance with someone, especially in the afternoon. Tonight: Play!

This Week: Friendships and romance are rocky on Monday. Be cool.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)  Stay light on your feet, because opportunities to travel might suddenly drop in your lap today. Certainly, something will happen that expands your world and makes you more interested in learning something new. This could be through schooling, coursework or meeting a fascinating person. Tonight: Cocoon.

This Week: Respect authority on Monday’s Lunar Eclipse. Then you’re home-free.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)  This might be a financially rewarding day for you. You might receive financial favors or opportunities. You might seek out a loan or mortgage. Please note: Avoid signing important papers during the Moon Alert. Tonight: Conversations!

This Week: Avoid accidents on Monday. A mellow week ahead.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)  For most of this day, the Moon is in your sign. Meanwhile, Venus is opposite your sign dancing beautifully with Jupiter, which heightens all your social opportunities with others, especially close friends, spouses and partners. Enjoy good times with others. Tonight: Check your belongings.

This Week: Financial disputes on Monday. Soon, all is resolved.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)  Relations with work colleagues will be warm and friendly today. Work-related travel is likely. You might do something that expands your contacts or introduces you to new people, especially people who are more worldly. You can learn something. Tonight: You win!

This Week: Monday’s Lunar Eclipse is in your sign. Be patient with others.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)  This is a fabulous day to party and socialize. Accept invitations to sports events, fun outings and playful activities with kids. You will also enjoy the arts, so be open to movies, the theater and art galleries. Tonight: Solitude.

This Week: Social occasions and romance might surprise you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)  You’ll enjoy entertaining and redecorating. You might investigate real estate opportunities. If you do this, avoid important decisions or signing papers during the Moon Alert. Tonight: Friendships.

This Week: Patience with kids on Monday. Surprise entertaining this week.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)  You’re happy today. This is why not only are your relations with others pleasant, they will give you a greater appreciation of your daily surroundings. You might choose to putter around at home or socialize with neighbors and relatives. Tonight: You’re admired.

This Week: Don’t challenge authority on Monday. Fresh surprises this week.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)  This is a financially favorable day. Business and commerce are blessed. If you shop for beautiful things, avoid shopping during the Moon Alert. Tonight: Explore!

This Week: Avoid accidents on Monday. Pay attention to everything you say and do.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)  With Venus in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter, you’re happy and optimistic. In fact, your enthusiasm will be contagious, which is why others will want to be in your company today. Enjoy socializing! Tonight: Check your finances.

This Week: Financial disputes Monday. Wardrobe shopping this week?

