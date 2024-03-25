50 years ago in Expo history: World’s fair officials warn of counterfeit tickets

Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

A disturbing new problem cropped up for Expo ’74: fake tickets.

Tickets were being offered “at rather remarkable bargain prices,” which was the first hint that they were not the real thing.

“The best way to avoid being cheated is to insure that you buy your Expo ’74 tickets only from a reputable source,” said Expo’s director of marketing.

Reputable sources included banks, travel agencies and retail stores.

Expo officials said that the genuine tickets had unique safety features that made them “almost impossible to counterfeit.”

That meant when someone showed up at the gate with a fake ticket it would be immediately flagged and “we have no alternative but to refuse to honor them.”

From 100 years ago: Spokane needed a new, specially designed museum building.

At least, that’s what N.W. Durham, Spokane historian, advocated.

“(Ninety) percent of the travelers passing through get a wholly inadequate idea of the wonders and resources of this country,” Durham said. “It is possible to build here a city that would be famed throughout the world as a center of art and culture – the Athens of the West.”

He was joined by Mrs. B.L. Gordon of the Eastern Washington Historical Society, who said a new membership drive would be undertaken to raise funds.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

31: The first Easter takes place, according to calendar-maker Dionysius Exiguus.

1807: The British Parliament abolishes the slave trade throughout the British Empire.