Netanyahu cancels delegation after U.S. does not block U.N. cease-fire call

By Louisa Loveluck, Karen DeYoung and Missy Ryan Washington Post

Tensions rose sharply between the United States and Israel on Monday, as Tel Aviv abruptly canceled a high-level visit to Washington after the Biden administration’s decision to permit passage of a United Nations resolution demanding an unconditional halt to fighting in Gaza.

The administration, facing mounting global pressure over U.S. support for Israel’s military operation against Hamas militants, abstained in a vote on a U.N. Security Council measure calling for an immediate cease-fire, the first of its kind that Washington has not vetoed.

The government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded by calling off this week’s planned visit by a senior delegation whom U.S. officials had invited to discuss plans for an expected operation into the southern city of Rafah. Israeli officials have described it as a necessary final step in disabling Hamas, but critics have warned that such a push would be a perilous blow to civilians trapped amid the fighting and beset by hunger and disease.

Monday’s episode underscores the extent to which Israel’s campaign against Hamas has plunged historic allies into crisis and worsened underlying divisions between President Biden and Netanyahu’s far-right government, which has rejected with increasing defiance the long-standing U.S. goal of a securing a two-state solution to the long-running Palestinian conflict.

The U.S. abstention on the resolution, which also called for the “immediate and unconditional release of all hostages” held in Gaza, marked a significant shift for the administration. Since the beginning of hostilities last fall, the United States has repeatedly provided diplomatic cover for Israel at the United Nations, where Israeli officials have argued that a cease-fire would allow Hamas time to regroup.

Conditions in the Palestinian enclave have become catastrophic – a crisis aid officials describe as unparalleled in decades. As the United Nations warns of imminent famine, local health authorities say that more than 30,000 people have died since Israel began its military response to Hamas’ crossed border attack Oct. 7 that killed at least 1,200 and resulted in the taking of 253 hostages.

Aaron David Miller, a veteran U.S. diplomat who is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said the U.S. abstention would diminish Washington’s leverage over Israel and make it harder to secure its goals of enabling greater entry of aid and protections for civilians.

Analysts say Netanyahu’s bellicose rhetoric regarding a potential Rafah operation – and now, potentially, his decision to lash out at Washington – is aimed in large part at his domestic constituency. Biden has his own political concerns as he accelerates his campaign to secure a second term and attempts to manage growing dissatisfaction among Democrats with his handling of the war.

“It’s part of a new sort of dance routine perhaps by both sides,” Miller said.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Monday’s vote at the U.N. Security Council, where the new measure passed 14-0, did not represent a “change in policy” by the administration.

“There is no reason for this to be seen as some sort of escalation,” he said. “Nothing has changed about our policy. We still want to see a cease-fire. We still want to get all hostages out. And we still want to see more humanitarian assistance get in to the people of Gaza.”

In a March 18 call, Biden had asked Netanyahu to send a senior interagency team that could listen to U.S. concerns about Israel’s planned push into Rafah, where nearly 1.5 million displaced Palestinians are sheltering.

Despite the delegation’s cancellation, previously scheduled talks went ahead Monday with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who was due to meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan. A meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected Tuesday.

Russia launches ballistic missile attack on Ukraine capital

Ukrainian authorities said Russia launched a missile attack on Kyiv as the Kremlin steps up its assault on cities including Odesa and Kharkiv, as well as the war-battered nation’s energy infrastructure.

Two ballistic missiles were intercepted over the capital on Monday, Ukraine’s air defense said Monday on Telegram. As air-raid alarms sounded, a school sports hall in central Kyiv was damaged, while drone debris fell in several other districts, the municipal military administration said. At least 10 people were injured, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated his appeal to international partners for more protection against Russian strikes.

“We never tire of repeating that Ukraine needs more air defense,” he said in a statement on Telegram. “All of us in the world who respect and protect life need to stop this terror.”

The strike in Kyiv and attacks across Ukraine’s south overnight — triggering widespread blackouts in the Black Sea port city of Odesa – were part of intensified assaults from the Kremlin three days after the worst atrocity in Moscow in two decades killed at least 137 people.

Even as Islamic State claimed responsibility for the concert killings, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday pointed the finger at Ukraine without offering evidence. Kyiv flatly denied any involvement.

Even before the killings, Russia stepped up attacks against Ukraine’s energy system, on Friday launching the biggest strike at facilities in the sector since the invasion began more than two years ago. The city of Kharkiv in Ukraine’s northeast suffered the most damage – and continues to rely on backup generators for critical needs.

“Russia continues to target our energy infrastructure,” national power grid operator Ukrenergo said on Telegram. Two substations were damaged in the Odesa and Mykolayiv regions. Restricted electricity consumption in Odesa was further reduced, after debris from a downed drone fell on a substation, according to Ukrenergo.

Russian forces struck an underground gas storage facility in western Ukraine on Sunday, damaging equipment. Oleksiy Chernyshov, chief executive officer of state-run Naftogaz Ukrainy, said the facility below the surface wasn’t damaged.

Still, European natural gas prices extended gains after the strike, which added to a tighter outlook for supply. Benchmark futures jumped as much as 4.7% on Monday after posting their longest run of weekly advances in more than a year last week.

An intercepted drone in the city of Mykolayiv fell on a residential area and injured 11 people, the southern military command said. A fire at an energy facility in the surrounding region caused by a drone strike was extinguished and has not interrupted electricity supply.

Four drones were downed in each of the two affected southern regions out of a total of nine drones launched by Russia, according to the military.

Russian attacks have caused as much as $100 million in damage to Ukraine’s power grid over the past three days, Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said on Facebook on Sunday.The Gaza crisis has left the United States, which has sent more than 100 weapons deliveries to Israel since the war began, increasingly isolated on the world stage.

That has been particularly apparent at the United Nations, where the United States has vetoed three previous cease-fire resolutions and failed to secure passage of its own that tied a stop to the fighting to the release of hostages. Monday’s measure, supported by Russia and China, separated the two provisions as independent demands.

The resolution says the cease-fire should start immediately and last throughout Ramadan, Islam’s holy month of fasting, which began earlier this month, and lay the groundwork for a sustainable end to the war. In explaining the abstention, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the United States “did not agree with everything in the resolution.” While “we fully support some of the objectives,” she said, “we believe it was important to speak out and make clear that any cease-fire must come with the release of all hostages.”

On Sunday, Vice President Harris told ABC News’s “This Week” that any military operation in Rafah “would be a huge mistake.” Asked whether there would be “consequences” from the United States for an Israeli operation in Rafah, she said, “I am ruling out nothing.”

Netanyahu, addressing the nation late Sunday on the Jewish holiday of Purim, said that “it is impossible to defeat the sheer evil (of Hamas) by leaving it intact in Rafah. … We will enter Rafah and achieve total victory.”

In the north, where Gaza’s hunger crisis is most acute, fighting raged for a seventh day as the Israel Defense Forces said it was continuing operations in the area of al-Shifa Hospital.

The IDF has cast that mission as advancing its goal of destroying Hamas, reporting that more than 150 people the IDF said were terrorists have been killed and that hundreds of suspects have been detained since the operation began. In a statement, the IDF said that fighting was taking place within the hospital buildings and that “many weapons” had been discovered inside the maternity ward. The claims could not immediately be verified.

But global health officials have voiced horror at the conditions faced by medics and patients trapped inside the facility. Citing an unidentified doctor, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, said Friday that 50 health-care workers and 143 patients were trapped in one building with extremely limited food and water and a single nonfunctional toilet. He reported that many of the patients were in critical condition and lying on the floor.

Hossam, a 28-year-old man trapped with dozens of relatives inside an apartment building near the hospital, said the sounds of fighting were constant. He asked that his surname be withheld citing concerns for his safety.

From their building high above the hospital, Hossam reported seeing tanks in the courtyard of the medical complex, “while the bulldozers carry out continuous sweeping operations of the streets and neighboring houses.”

While Israel has proposed moving displaced families in the southern city of Rafah to “humanitarian islands” in other parts of the enclave, it is unclear how that would work in practice. Fighting between the Israeli army and Hamas militants has continued to rage in areas that were once designated as safe zones. Civilians, most of them displaced multiple times, say there is no place left in Gaza that is truly safe.

But despite the harsher rhetoric from U.S. leaders, they appear unwilling to use the most direct leverage they have, which would involve imposing conditions on the supply of U.S. military equipment to Israel. During a visit Friday to Tel Aviv, Blinken was asked repeatedly whether the United States might halt or slow aid to Israel if it invades Rafah or if the conflict continues, and each time he said he would not speculate about hypotheticals.

Shane Harris in Washington, Hajar Harb in London, Lior Soroka in Tel Aviv, Rachel Pannett in Sydney, Annabelle Timsit in London and Sarah Dadouch in Beirut contributed to this report.

From wire reports