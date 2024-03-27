Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Marque T. Kriebel and Alexa S. Vanmeighem, both of Carmel, Indiana.

Wilmer A. Garcia Aguilar and Wendy L. Salgado Cruz, both of Spokane.

Thomas E. Colvin, of Clayton, Wash., and Anavah E. Fairbanks, of Deer Park.

Amanda N. Skogen and Sacha Flores, both of Otis Orchards.

Christopher M. Armitage and Alice W. Johnson, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Susan Welsh v. Rama C. Payne, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Michela L. Remy, restitution of premises.

Montgomery Court Apartments LLC v. Ayrionne N. Todd, restitution of premises.

Palouse Trails LLC v. Claudia King, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Christopher Silva, restitution of premises.

Brian L. Bonicamp v. Meiling Clausen, et al., restitution of premises.

InCity Properties Inc. v. Haylee Arias, et al., restitution of premises.

Homeriver Washington LLC v. Kenneth Mulkey, et al., restitution of premises.

Cogo Realty LLC v. Catherine Hicks, restitution of premises.

John V. Eastman, et al. v. DAP Inc., et al., complaint.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Willow Torres, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Whitman, Dorothy Y. and Jeffrey L. Sr.

Beadle, Eleane M. and Towles, Johnathon N.

Roncanio Rodriguez, Lina M. and Haller, Derek J.

Fillmore, Tammy L. and Adrian J.

Fox, Gary and Gloria J.

Wendler, Jazmane I. and Blake P.

Horton, Derek R. and Ari C.

Cortina, Patricia and Arroyo, Miguel

Burns, Brian A. and Patricia M.

Legal separations granted

Doughton, Paula and Webber

Criminal sentencings

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Ryan B. Denham, 24; 22 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, third-degree retail theft with special circumstances and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Keith Claasen, 50; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Christopher C. Drzewiecki, 41; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree organized retail theft.

Bruce T. Hoyle, 31; $15,545 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and money laundering.

Markell D. Townsend, 27; 12.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 12.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jade A. Annasta, 51; 51 days in jail, six months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Jacklynn M. Barber, 28; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Demetrius M. McKinney, 34; 30 days in jail with 30 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to possession of a weapon by a person serving sentence in local institution.

Jeremiah H. Storer, 46; 19 days in jail with 19 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Christopher G. Ridgway, 39; 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Roy J. McCracken, 26; two months in jail with 82 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to first-degree malicious mischief – domestic violence.

Patrick R. Kiely, 41; nine months in jail with 99 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and third-degree theft.

Tony W. Jones, 45; 16 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver – heroin, cocaine and/or fentanyl.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Nathaniel E. Pakootas-Condon, 19; $1,201.76 fine, 24 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Daryl A. Rutzer, 56; $1,580.36 fine, 24 months probation, two days in jail converted to 16 hours community service, reckless driving.

Dylan J. Wagner, 31; $720 fine, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Gregory D. Rankin, 38; $1,419.13 fine, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Matthew C. Schulz, 30; $783.20 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, reckless driving.

Hailey J. Shapansky, 28; $899.81 fine, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Johnnie A. Sylvester, 39; $1,395.60 fine, one day in jail converted to eight hours community service, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Cole H. Wirun, 23; $1,502.96 fine, 12 months probation, reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Joseph R. Gillespie, 42; $480 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Dennis D. Bengston Jr., 63; $2,206.70 fine, one day in jail, 24 months probation, first-degree driving while intoxicated.

Mercedes A. Finley, 26; $480 fine, 79 days in jail with 79 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, third-degree theft.

Kimberly V. Goering, 53; $997 fine, 12 months probation, reckless driving.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Kendra R. Mackey, 46; one day in jail converted to eight hours community service, 12 months probation, reckless driving.

J’Na L. Numbers, 34; $423 fine, two days in jail converted to 16 hours community service, 12 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Tiara R. Goodenough, 26; $960 fine, 180 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, second-degree driving while intoxicated.

Cody L. Peone, 35; $15,043 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Gavin M. White, 26; $1,003 fine, seven days in jail converted to 56 hours community service, 24 months probation, hit and run attended vehicle and reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Kevin R. Cosgrove, 41; $623 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 11 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Christopher D. Flatt, 21; $960 fine, three days in jail with three days credit for time served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault and harassment.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Roger D. Davis, 47; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Joshua E. England, 38; 22 days in jail, after pleading guilty to no contact order violation.

Damon A. Glassman, 48; 15 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Tyshaun R. Lewis, 25; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Michael P. McClure, 42; 12 days in jail, after pleading guilty to malicious mischief – property.

Selene S. Moore, 25; 80 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault, two counts of no contact order violation and protection order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Casey R. Turbyfill, 32; 54 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.