Key matchup: Gonzaga women need to attack the glass against Texas

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

PORTLAND – The game could come down to rebounding.

As in which teams outrebounds the other.

The Longhorns are bigger than the Zags and try to dominate the glass. Gonzaga can’t afford to give Texas second-chance points.

The Zags need to at least get a push on the boards.

When Gonzaga rebounds, it leads to transition offense. If the Zags can catch the Longhorns on their heels in transition, they will have difficulty accounting for Gonzaga’s weapons – an offense that features all the starters scoring in double figures.

Defense is a close second to rebounding.

Texas coach Vic Schaefer is nicknamed the “Secretary of Defense.” Another media member said it was a self-appointed nickname.

“I’m just proud of where we’ve evolved defensively because they get it,” Schaefer said. “They understand on our good nights we’re usually locked in on that end and that transfers our offensive cohesion and our chemistry.”