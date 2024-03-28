Kraken overcome power-play blunders, beat Ducks for 2nd time in 3 days

Kate Shefte Seattle Times

SEATTLE – When the Kraken went out for a third-period power play, they were up by a goal. By the time it ended, they were trailing by one. Yes, you read that right.

In the late stages of Thursday night’s game against the Anaheim Ducks, the teams were tied 2-2 and all four goals had been scored on Kraken power plays. Seattle allowed two short-handed, breakaway goals while the Ducks’ William Lagesson served a single, two-minute roughing penalty.

Their own man advantage was less than halfway done. Mercifully, they made it through the rest unscathed.

While impressive, it’s not a record. On April 10, 2010, the Boston Bruins scored three short-handed goals on the same man advantage, which was a first. Even better, the Bruins used that wild outburst to clinch a playoff spot.

That ignited something in the Kraken and they scored the next three unanswered, taking a second straight game against the Ducks at Climate Pledge Arena, 4-2.

Another Seattle man advantage had the intended effect. Kraken winger Andre Burakovsky tied the game at 2 less than four minutes after the disastrous power play.

Tye Kartye gave the Kraken breathing room with his first goal since Jan. 13. Teammate Matty Beniers sealed it with yet another power-play goal.

Of the game’s six goals, Kartye’s was the only outlier. It came just after a man advantage wrapped up. The Ducks totaled 27 penalty minutes to the Kraken’s 13.

Sponsor logos along the boards and taped stick blades during warmups took on rainbow hues in honor of Pride Night, but the effort itself was fairly drab through two periods. Neither team is headed for the playoffs. The Ducks haven’t been in the hunt for some time.

Anaheim managed a first period better than any they turned in during a 4-0 drubbing Tuesday night in Seattle. The Ducks outshot the Kraken, but following a scoreless first 20 minutes, Jordan Eberle struck first for Seattle.

Though he’s scored three times since then, Eberle had been hanging out at 399 NHL assists since March 5. Jaden Schwartz tipped Eberle’s power-play shot to score and get his fellow alternate captain over the hump.

It was no big favor on Schwartz’s part — it would have been a milestone either way. Eberle sits at 299 goals.

Brandon Tanev dumped injury-plagued Ducks trickster Trevor Zegras to the ice, which wasn’t penalized. Zegras picked himself up and cross-checked Tanev right across the breezers and picked up two minor penalties. Tanev soon wound up in the penalty box, however, after dropping the gloves with Lagesson.