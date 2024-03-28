Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joseph K. Hatchie and Kimberly A. Cornelius, both of Spokane.

Leander A. Raymont and Michelle L. Budiman, both of Spokane.

Thomas E. Chavez, of Spokane Valley, and Stuart C. Dundas, of St. Maries, Idaho.

Thomas J. Dalton and Meyli F. Callahan, both of Spokane.

Jonathan J. Milam and Monica A. Gould, both of Spokane.

Claton Jabjulan and Wilmina Almen, both of Spokane.

Tiso Alee and Clanda Claney, both of Spokane.

Cory J. Krause, of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Leanna A.M. Lavigne, of Spokane.

Jacob D. Brotcke, of Post Falls, and Justyna P. Dokken, of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

JCZ Real Estate Investment LLC v. Abdalla M. Abdelwahab, restitution of premises.

Discover Bank v. Evelyn D. Gallas, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Deitrick, Lisa M. and Robert F.D.

Whitney, Sherryl A. and Martin D.

Beach, Parasama and Steven L. II

Welty-Cedergreen, Kalen M. and Paige O.

Rossey, Jennifer L. and Tate, Jonathan H.

Rogers, Michelle R. and Dale R.

Bjarnson, Bethany B. and Jeffrey A.

McGowan, Shelby M. and Joel C.

Ashe, Richard E. and Karry E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Kelsey M. Allen, 34; 10 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Amber N. Sherod, 41; 44 days in jail with 44 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Alejandro N. Manzo, 28; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and reckless driving.

Jerry L. Runck, 52; 15 days in jail with 15 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of two counts of violation of order and fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Asahel U. Chavez, 20; 62 days in jail with 62 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Emma G. Swett, 49; 51 days in jail with 51 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Tyler M. Stoffel, 38; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Allen B. Shively, 37; three days in jail with three days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree malicious mischief – domestic violence and violation of order.

Steven M. Anderson, 32; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Raymond T. Jones, 63; $1,534.06 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and driving while intoxicated.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Taylor H. Anderson, 26; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Ashlee N. Bradshaw, 36; $500 fine, one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Steven E. Bronowski, 36; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock and second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Stephanie A.K. Campbell, 29; 10 days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.

Marcus S. Corporon, 29; 90 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree reckless burning and third-degree theft.

Jeremy R. Eaton, 37; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of obstructing a police officer.

Jerry D. Farabee Jr., 62; 19 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Adam L. McCarty, 20; 60 days in jail, after being found guilty of indecent exposure with sexual motivation.

Gregory E. Muma, 52; 60 days in jail, after being found guilty of knowing possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Shonto K. Pete, 44; one day in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Xavier E. Morales-Abrahamson, 29; 52 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Joseph P. Choiniere, 28; $2,195.22 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, first-degree driving while intoxicated.

Cody L. Roy, 27; $5,960.50 fine, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 60 months probation, first-degree driving while intoxicated.

Joram M. Wanjau, 27; $4,930 fine, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 120 days electronic home monitoring, 60 months probation, two counts of first-degree driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Kevin T. Yochum, 37; $4,718.32 fine, six days in jail with six days credit for time served, 120 days electronic home monitoring, 60 months probation, second-degree driving while intoxicated.

Joey S. Norisada, 55; $3,237.17 fine, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 36 months probation, first-degree driving while intoxicated.

Jacquelyn A. Robinson, 62; $523 fine, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 12 months probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Michael J. Runge, 53; $523 fine, three days in jail converted to 25 hours community service, 12 months probation, third-degree possession of stolen property.

Colton L. Scafide, 20; $1,003 fine, 25 days in jail with 25 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, harassment.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Tyler J. Jones, 29; 24 days in jail with 24 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

April D. Shaff, 54; $1,210.12 fine, 24 hours community service, 12 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Justin M. West, 34; $2,397.26 fine, seven days in jail with seven days credit for time served, 36 months probation, first-degree driving while intoxicated and hit and run attended vehicle.

Kyle M. Henderson, 35; $1,350.50 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Christopher B. MacCannell, 57; two days in jail, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Nalo A. Leal, 39; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Jason R. Lesser, 35; $843 fine, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Joseph L. Cooper II, 22; $1,493.26 fine, 25 days in jail with 25 days credit for time served, 60 days electronic home monitoring, 36 months probation, second-degree driving while intoxicated.

Joseph A. Caruso, 50; $1,353.60 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Grayson C. Gombosky, 19; $523 fine, 15 days in jail converted to 120 hours community service, two counts of third-degree theft.

June R. Hopkins, 46; $12,430.50 fine, five days in jail converted to 40 hours community service, 36 months probation, 24 months rehabilitation, reckless driving and first-degree driving while intoxicated.

Frank Julian Jr., 51; $1,103 fine, three days in jail with three days credit for time served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Tyler J. Kelly, 39; $1,118 fine, 92 days in jail with 92 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, protection order violation and fourth-degree assault.

William T. Mills, 38; $1,103 fine, 177 days in jail with 177 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, third-degree malicious mischief.