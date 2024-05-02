The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
45°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Subscribe now

Swedish rockers Smash Into Pieces will perform sold-out show at the District Bar

Swedish band Smash Into Pieces will perform at the District Bar on Saturday. (Courtesy)
From staff reports

Swedish rock band Smash Into Pieces will be performing to a sold-out audience at the District Bar at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Forming in Örebro, Sweden, and performing through the semifinals of “Sweden’s Got Talent” in 2009, Smash Into Pieces dropped out of the competition to sign a record deal with Ninetone Records that would soon falter after the band’s single “Fading” was released.

Signing with Gain/Sony Music, Smash Into Pieces released their debut album, “Unbreakable,” in 2013, with the single “Colder” hitting No. 1 on iTunes.

The band’s latest album, “Ghost Code,” released on April 12.