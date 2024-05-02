Swedish rockers Smash Into Pieces will perform sold-out show at the District Bar

From staff reports

Swedish rock band Smash Into Pieces will be performing to a sold-out audience at the District Bar at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Forming in Örebro, Sweden, and performing through the semifinals of “Sweden’s Got Talent” in 2009, Smash Into Pieces dropped out of the competition to sign a record deal with Ninetone Records that would soon falter after the band’s single “Fading” was released.

Signing with Gain/Sony Music, Smash Into Pieces released their debut album, “Unbreakable,” in 2013, with the single “Colder” hitting No. 1 on iTunes.

The band’s latest album, “Ghost Code,” released on April 12.