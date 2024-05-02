Updated Thu., May 2, 2024 at 9:43 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Robert T. Lustri and Cassandra S. Bleam, both of Cheney.

Daniel D. Wing and Katherine A. Johnson, both of Spokane Valley.

Jacob D. Scott and Hanna B. Fields, both of Spokane.

Anibal J.B. Domingo and Luileska A.E. Barrios, both of Spokane Valley.

Donald C. Popejoy and Amanda M. Garris, both of Clayton.

Tommie L. Kessler and Stefani M. Rossi, both of Spokane.

Michael S. Allen and Mica H.J. Von Marbod, both of Spokane.

Nikolay V. Laptiv and Elena Burlakov, both of Spokane Valley.

Crandall Solomon and Latonya C. Lovelace, both of Spokane Valley.

Robert H. Bennett and Leah K. Moreno, both of Spokane Valley.

Randy J. Mann and Laura R. Grinnell, both of Cheney.

Mikhail S. Kirilovich, of Spokane and Violeta T. Bozhko, of Spokane Valley.

Benjamin M. Steinbacher and Elise L. Farmsworth, both of Mead.

Martin D. Paxton, of Spokane and Jill E. Nelson, of Spokane Valley.

Tyce J. Lyons, of Nine Mile Falls, and Hayley R. McDonald, of Elk.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Pioneer Human Services v. Michael Rosson, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Juala Konou, restitution of premises.

Three Ositos LLC v. Crystal Papineau, restitution of premises.

R.C. Schwartz & Associates Inc. v. Jorge A. Garcia, restitution of premises.

Wayne Peterson v. Jessica Peterson, et al., seeking quiet title.

Steven Brommer v. Christopher K. Yang, et al., medical malpractice.

Gerald Carpenter Realty Inc. v. Jacquelin Connor, restitution of premises.

Ponderosa Neighborhood Association v. City of Spokane Valley, et al., land use petition.

Andy W. Louie v. Ricy Menwe, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Johnson, Tabatha A. and Scott J.

Stephan, Tevor and Tolley, Kimberly

Armstrong, Gigi H. and Hawk

McCue, Marika R. and Matthew P.H.

Chacon, Caridad P. and Martinez, Antonio M.

Clark, Kristin M. and Lonnie W.

Pengilly, Aaron S. and Sarah L.M.

Krivopustova, Anastasiya and Krivopustov, Victor P.

Pebles, Gwenn L. and Joseph L.

Lallande-Banks, Robert T. and Banks, Jeannette A.

Endress, John C. and Samantha J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Brandi L. Scott, 38; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree theft.

Travis M. Smith, 41; four days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and third-degree theft.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Nathan P. Babin, 27; 79 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Kayla R. Fisher, 32; 18 days in jail with 18 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Mitchell A. Symonds, 31; seven days in jail with seven days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

LeSean A.U. Grant, 21; 59 days in jail with 59 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Danielle Davis, 43; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Eric M. Ross Jr., 28; 30 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Christopher G. Noakes, 54; $5,344.74 restitution, three months in jail with 66 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Vern E. Boyd, 26; five days in jail, after being found guilty of resisting arrest, obstructing a law enforcement officer and third-degree theft.

Matthew R. Brown, 24; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Sarah M. Browne, 32; 17 days in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Erik S. Buck, 45; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of refusal to comply with an officer.

Hollis E. Chandler, 39; $250 fine, 15 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of physical control.

Justin T. Davis, 42; two days in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Martin L. Stevens, 48; 45 days in jail, after being found guilty of disorderly conduct.

Judge Patti M. Walker

David D. McKelvy, 57; $523 fine, five days in jail with five days credit for time served, 12 months probation, two counts of protection order violation.

Elexandra L. Koellen, 26; $1,566.30 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

Chad A. Mosby, 47; 60 days in jail converted to 60 days electronic home monitoring with three days credit for time served, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

James J. Hansen, 49; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Victor D. Hernandez, 21; $376.36 fine, 24 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Brady L. McBee, 39; 45 days in jail converted to 180 days electronic home monitoring, 90 days electronic home monitoring converted to six days in jail, 36 months probation, second-degree driving while intoxicated.

Nicholas W. Kober, 42; $283 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Ashten C. Kuntz, 27; 12 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Rebecah J. Lakman, 43; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Eric K. Miller, 49; $960 fine, 12 days in jail with 12 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, harassment.