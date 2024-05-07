Confluence physician wins state award

Staff Report, Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.

May 7—WENATCHEE — Confluence Health pediatrician Doug Eisert was selected as the recipient of the 2024 Leah Layne Memorial Health Leadership award from the Washington Rural Health Association.

Eisert was nominated by Sarah Rafton, executive director of the state chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Rafton wrote that Eisert made significant contributions to a project to increase vaccination rates for children and teens, as well as improving vaccination rates for Hispanic patients in the Wenatchee Valley.

“Doctor Eisert is a true champion for Wenatchee Valley children and youth, improving public health and health for future generations,” Rafton said.

Rafton said he was grateful for the recognition, but that the projects were the work of the clinic’s whole pediatric staff.

“We worked with several vaccine interest groups and tracked our success and opportunities,” he said. “It always takes a team to be successful, and our group rose to the challenge. I am honored to receive the award, but everyone did their part.”

He credited Keri Hartman, certified medical assistant at the pediatrics clinic in East Wenatchee, and the staff for working on the project over the last two years.

The award was named for the late Leah Layne, a longtime advocate for rural health, according to a press release from Confluence Health.